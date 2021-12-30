It’s no wonder Delana DeBusk plays with such confidence, even when she guards a Division I college signee.
With a strong supporting cast to back her, DeBusk did her part to help Greeneville make program history Thursday night.
The Lady Devils rallied and held on to defeat Upperman in the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic semifinals at Hal Henard Gymnasium, clinching their first appearance in the Ladies Classic championship game.
Of course, DeBusk delivered offensively as well as she led Greeneville (14-1) with 14 points and four assists. And just as coach Annette Watts complimented her and the rest of the Lady Devils for taking good shots, DeBusk added another adjective for Greeneville’s offense.
“I thought we hit smart shots,” DeBusk said.
Her second 3-pointer tied the game at 21 in the third quarter before she finished a 12-2 Greeneville run midway through the fourth.
With 3:37 left, DeBusk buried a 10-foot jumper to give the Lady Devils a 42-34 lead. And she sank two foul shots in the closing seconds to make it 44-40.
The Lady Bees (12-2) closed the gap to 44-42 but couldn’t get a good look as time ran out.
“We talked about it at halftime, nobody’s in foul trouble because nobody’s playing aggressive,” Watts said. “We’re staying off of them like they’ve got the plague. Get up under them and get that basketball. And we really rattled them.”
Chloe Marsh scored eight points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, limiting standout forward Abigail Johnson to just four points. Lauren Bailey, who had seven rebounds, and Lindy Carter both scored 11 points.
The Lady Devils dominated the glass with a 30-10 rebounding advantage, grabbing 17 offensive boards.
Carter hit from 3-point range three times, the last breaking a 32-32 tie early in the fourth quarter. Marsh’s putback and a Bailey 3-pointer gave Greeneville a six-point lead before DeBusk’s final basket.
Brooklyn Crouch, a Chattanooga signee, scored 16 points to lead Upperman. Her third layup of the first quarter put the Lady Bees ahead 13-3. But she didn’t hit any field goals in the fourth quarter.
“I knew she was going to be a tough one, but I knew I could handle it. That’s just what goes through my head whenever there’s a good player on the floor,” DeBusk said. “It’s just amazing, we’re making history. We played so great through that game.”
Upperman went 6:28 without a field goal until a Bella Mullins 3-pointer with 2:42 remaining. Jayla Cobb, who scored 10 points, closed the gap to 42-40 on her second triple at the 1:00 mark.
HOMETOWN HEROES
Not since 2015 had a Greene County team advanced to the Ladies Classic championship game before Thursday. South Greene finished runner-up to Morristown West that year.
South Greene, the only Greene County team to ever win the Ladies Classic championship, last did so in 1992 — capping a four-year reign.
G 7 9 16 12 — 44
U 13 8 11 10 — 42
G (44): Delana DeBusk 14, Lauren Bailey 11, Lindy Carter 11, Chloe Marsh 8.
U (42): Brooklyn Crouch 16, Jayla Cobb 10, Bella Mullins 6, Emma Conradi 4, Abigail Johnson 4, Gracie Hamilton 2.
3-pointers: Lindy Carter 3, Jayla Cobb 2, Delana DeBusk 2, Bella Mullins 2, Lauren Bailey.
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils face Bullitt East, Ky., for the Ladies Classic championship on Friday at Hal Henard Gymnasium. Start time is set for 5 p.m.