KNOXVILLE — It didn’t work exactly as planned, but Greeneville’s free kick opportunity just before halftime couldn’t have worked much better.
The foul inside the 18-yard box came with roughly 30 seconds on the first-half clock, prompting the Lady Devils to set up one last shot. Greeneville’s first attempt hit the crossbar. The second try bounced off the post.
Anna Shaw then followed through, finishing from point-blank range to help the Lady Devils defeat Knoxville West 4-1 in the Bearden Invitational on Sunday.
Shaw’s score gave Greeneville (3-5) a 2-0 halftime lead as the buzzer sounded.
“We thought we would end on that play with 30 seconds, but we didn’t think it was going to take 29 seconds to finish it,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said with a laugh. “We had a lot of people crashing the goal, so it was nice to have that many people hungry and going after the ball.”
Shaw scored her second goal of the match, and third of the Bearden Invitational, in the 57th minute. Annemarie Konieczny slotted the ball to Shaw on an attack, and Shaw beat her defender one-on-one before striking the ball past the keeper for a 4-0 lead.
Konieczny recorded her first assist nine minutes earlier, lobbing the ball from the right side to Delana DeBusk in the box. DeBusk finished the close-range shot for Greeneville’s third goal.
“Glad to see Anna’s work ethic; she and DeBusk have been putting a lot of work in up top this whole tournament,” Graham said. “Nice to finally see some of that work pay dividends in the goal production.”
Konieczny, who also scored three goals in the tournament, broke the scoreless tie in the 16th minute. From the top of the 18-yard box, she launched the ball and angled it inside the left post.
“Annemarie’s been our field general in the midfield this year,” Graham said. “She directs everything, distributes really well, reads the game, just a really intelligent player.”
For the match, Greeneville held a 19-10 advantage in total shots taken, including 11-6 on goal. West (2-5-1) erased the shutout in the 70th minute on Allison Shuler’s goal.
Mikayla Weems saved five shots for the Lady Devils.
LEARNING EXPERIENCE
Sunday’s win marked the third straight season Greeneville finished 1-2 at the Bearden Invitational. The Lady Devils went on to win Class 2A state championships the previous two times.
Girls Preparatory School defeated Greeneville 4-2 on Thursday, with Maryville likewise taking a 4-2 decision on Saturday.
Shaw scored her first goal of the tournament from a distance against GPS, and Konieczny converted a penalty kick. Shaw assisted Konieczny for Greeneville’s first goal against Maryville. DeBusk later found the back of the net just before full time.
UP NEXT
Greeneville travels to Tennessee High on Thursday.