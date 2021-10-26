GRAY — Adversity stood between the Greeneville girls and their season goal.
Having lost one of their top three runners to injury, someone else had to step up. So of course, it was a senior.
Anna Jackson rounded out Greeneville’s top five in Tuesday’s Region 1-A/2A cross country championships. And her finish was just high enough to help the Lady Devils earn their first trip to the state meet since 2013.
With 103 points, Greeneville edged fifth-place Sullivan East (107) for the last state tournament slot. Thus, Jackson, the lone senior in Greeneville’s top seven, can enjoy her senior year for another week, as she’s filled in admirably for Cate Oakes.
“When someone like that goes down, you have a choice. Either someone steps up or it’s over,” GHS coach Larry Blalock said. “Anna Jackson has stepped up into the top five and done an excellent job for us.”
Jackson finished 35th in the 5K race with her time of 26:32.4.
Chloe Williford narrowly missed the top 10 individually, finishing in 22:59.3 to place 11th. Darla Kammerdiener (15th, 23:30.1), Sydney Doane (23rd, 24:26.8) and Emma Waddell (30th, 25:36.2) led the Lady Devils. Annika Vines (44th, 27:32.8) and Grace Lampers (54th, 28:36.5) ran non-counting times.
“This is huge for them to get that state exposure,” Blalock said. “As they get older and get stronger we’re going to be able to look at seeing how high we can finish.”
WEST GREENE 10TH
Sophia Taylor finished 37th to lead the West Greene girls, crossing the finish line in 26:48.0. Laci Jordan (41st, 27:09.9), Hannah Brooks (65th, 29:51.1), Megan Atchison (66th, 29:57.6) and Macy Hinkle (70th, 31:54.4) made up the team score for the Lady Buffaloes.
Riley Ottinger (39th, 27:01.5), Katie Krol (50th, 28:08.6), Mariah Scruggs (68th, 31:19.6) and Reese Ottinger (69th, 31:19.9) ran for South Greene as individuals.
Samantha Fellers (72nd, 33:32.4) represented Chuckey-Doak.
Gatlinburg-Pittman won the team championship with 52 points. Individual medalist Zoe Arrington (19:16.9) cruised to victory to lead runner-up Tennessee High, which scored 71 while Volunteer had 81.
UP NEXT
The TSSAA Class A-2A cross country state championships take place Nov. 5 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville. The girls race begins at 2:20 p.m. Eastern, followed by the boys race at 3:10 p.m. Eastern.