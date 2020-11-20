KNOXVILLE — Jeila Greenlee scored a game-high 27 points, including a game-winning layup in the final seconds that lifted Knox Catholic over Greeneville 59-57 on Thursday.
Greenlee scored 12 points, including two 3-pointers, in the fourth quarter as Knox Catholic overcame a 37-35 deficit to start the period. Greenlee finished with three 3s.
Greeneville got 17 points from Lauren Bailey, 16 from Chloe Marsh and 11 from Lindy Carter.
Sydney Mains added 17 points for Knox Catholic.
Greeneville will play at Morristown East on Dec. 1.