BLUFF CITY — The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils volleyeball team won’t be playing in its second straight state tournament next week.
But following a 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 loss to Tennessee High in the semifinals of the Region 1-2A tournament at Sullivan East on Tuesday, the Lady Devils already have their sights set on next season.
And why not? Greeneville will return the bulk of its roster, including District 1-2A player of the year Chloe Marsh, district blocker of the year Lauren Bailey, and district setter of the year and tournament MVP Eden Aiken.
Aiken and Bailey were also named to the all-region tournament team.
“We’ll return the core of the team, and most of the team really, so that’s exciting,” said Franklin, district coach of the year. “These girls will only get better with another year under their belts. We’ve just got to put in the work in the offseason, take some of the things we’ve learned and work on them.
“Championships are made when the bleachers are empty. So what the girls do during the offseason will go a long way in determining our success next year.”
Franklin sees improvement in ball control being crucial for Greeneville next season.
“We have great potential,” she said. “We’re big, we’ve got blockers, we have hitters. We just need to strengthen our passing and our defense. That will be key for us going forward.”
Greeneville, which ends its season at 23-7, played fairly even with Tennessee in every set until the Lady Vikings used late runs to put away each set.
Bailey put down a team-high 14 kills, made three blocks and had eight digs. Marsh had five kills and nine digs; Natalie Ford had five kills and a block; Aiken had 22 assists, seven digs and served two aces; Kennedy Click had nine digs; Jenny Hardin had five digs and two aces; and Bella Devoti and Alesha Pace each had a block.
Tennessee also defeated Greeneville 2-1 in the Mountain Empire Classic at Science Hill on Sept. 18.
“Tennessee was just digging balls. Even our hardest-driven stuff, they were just digging up today,” Franklin said. “It was tough. I think some mental fatigue set in for us with us going at them strong and them digging it up. About halfway through each set, after having to battle for every point, we started making errors. And Tennessee just kind of took over from there.
“After seeing Tennessee at Science Hill, we knew it was going to be tough going into today. I think we came in ready to play and Tennessee came ready to play. It was just a dogfight we didn’t win. Give them credit – they played really well.”
Sullivan East defeated Tennessee 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 in the championship match. It’s the Lady Patriots first region title in 21 years.