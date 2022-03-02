Elizabethton let Greeneville overcome a 15-point first half lead. The second time they grabbed an advantage they never let the Lady Devils back in it.
The Lady Cyclones beat the Lady Devils 79-65 to win the Region 1-3A girls basketball championship Wednesday night at Hal Henard Gym and sewed up a home court advantage in Saturday’s Sectional (Sub-State) against Northview Academy. Greeneville must now go on the road Saturday at 7 p.m. to tangle with Region 2 champ Seymour. Seymour beat Northview 50-29 in the Region 2 finals Wednesday.
“Not a good place to go play a game,” a disappointed Greeneville coach Annette Watts said about the impending trip to play the Eagles. “They are extremely tough. We’ve just got to find a way to get mentally tougher. I’ve begged and pleaded with them about playing good defense, and we just didn’t get it done tonight.”
The Cyclones started the game like they owned the gym, making 11-of-16 first quarter shots, and what really stuck in the craw of the Devil coach was six of those field goals were 3-pointers.
“We let the one girl make five (3-pointers) on us the first half,” Watts said of the shooting antics of Elizabethton’s Olivia Holly. She made four in the first quarter, taking only five attempts, and that boosted the Cyclones to a 28-17 lead by end of the period. ‘Betsy used a 15-2 run over the final three minutes of that quarter to turn a 15-14 deficit into that 28-17 lead.
The Cyclones used a three-point play by Renna Lane to start the second frame and built a 31-17 lead. But Greeneville stormed back.
Lauren Bailey scored eight in the quarter to lead the surge and got some able assistance from Wendy Carter, and they had the big deficit trimmed to 38-35 by the time the halftime horn sounded.
“We played a little better defense there, got back in it …,” Coach Watts said. “And we stayed after them in the third, but we couldn’t sustain it.”
A 3-pointer by Bailey to start the second half followed by a layup inside by Chloe Marsh had the contest tied at 38-38. That’s when point guard Lina Lyon, named the tournament’s most valuable player, took command of the ball game.
She scored two layups and a 3-pointer in a two minute span to build the Elizabethton lead back to 46-40. Greeneville got even again at 46-46 on a soft baseline shot by Carter, and then knotted it at 48-48 on Bailey’s bucket, but a 3-pointer by Renna Lane and a drive to the hoop just before the buzzer sounded put the Cyclones up 53-50 heading into the fourth.
Two free throws by Lane and Holly’s sixth 3-pointer of the contest put Betsy up 58-50, and this time there was no rally coming from the Devils.
The Cyclones have the perfect point guard for situations such as this, as it would be hard to guard her in a telephone booth. She scored 12 fourth quarter points, breaking free of defenders and getting open for layups, and the lead continued to expand for the eventual winners. After hitting only two of their first 11 free throws in the game, Elizabethton made 11-of-13 in the fourth quarter.
Coach Watts was extremely concerned about the condition of guard Anna Shaw, who went down with an apparent ankle injury and did not return to the game.
“It looked bad,” Watts said, shaking her head. “If we don’t have her Saturday, it will make it an even harder uphill battle at Seymour.”
Elizabethton (24-6) was led by Lyon and Lane who combined for 45 points, 25 for Lyon and 20 for Lane. Holly was an obvious factor as well with her 18 points on six triples.
Greeneville (26-8) got 19 points and 11 rebounds from Lauren Bailey, 13 each from Chloe Marsh and Wendy Carter, and 10 from Grace Hayes.
The Region 1 All-Tournament Team consisted of Lina Lyon (MVP), Marlee Mathena, Olivia Holly and Renna Lane of Elizabethton; Lauren Bailey, Delana DeBusk and Chloe Marsh of Greeneville; Maddie Hurst and Alia Maloney of Grainger; and Gracie Gregg of Cocke County.
ELIZABETHTON (79): Olivia Holly 18, Lina Lyon 25, Renna Lane 20, Mathena 8, Fowler 6, Whitson 2.
GREENEVILLE (65): Grace Hayes 10, Lauren Bailey 19, Chloe Marsh 13, DeBusk 8, Wendy Carter 13, Shaw 0, Jobe 2.
3-Point Goals: EHS—10 (Holly 6, Fowler 2, Lyon, Lane). GHS—4 (Hayes 2, Bailey 2).
ELIZABETHTON 28 10 15 26 — 79
GREENEVILLE 17 16 17 15 — 65