Annette Watts knew something was unusual. After the final horn, the referee personally congratulated her as he left the court.
“I thought ‘he never does that,’” Greeneville’s ninth-year coach said.
But it made sense quickly when the public address announcer revealed what Watts had accomplished.
As soon as it became public, Greeneville fans held up signs which indicated a milestone for the veteran coach.
Tuesday night’s 93-35 win over Claiborne marked the 500th win of Watts’ coaching career. The Lady Devils have accounted for 172 of those wins since Watts took the helm in 2013.
Watts, a Greene County native, spent more than two decades as a high school and college coach outside Tennessee. After a three-year stint at Jacksonville State, Watts returned to the school where her coaching career began.
”My dad passed away and my mom wasn’t going to leave East Tennessee, so I came home,” she recalled. “I was so fortunate there was a teaching position and a coaching position at Greeneville High School. That’s really what I wanted.”
Watts, who helped West Greene reach the TSSAA state tournament in 1974 and 1977 her freshman and senior seasons under coach Kyle Morrell, played college basketball at East Tennessee State University. She joined Jack Blair’s coaching staff at Greeneville once her playing career ended, spending eight seasons with the Lady Devils until 1992.
She then coached high school basketball in Georgia at R.W. Johnson and Jackson County, sandwiched around a stint on Kay Yow’s staff at North Carolina State.
From there, Watts coached nine seasons at Davidson, becoming the program’s winningest coach before her departure in 2010.
But eventually, Greene County came calling.
“I knew how hard Jack had worked to build it. I knew other coaches had come in and what they had done. I just felt at home here,” said Watts, who credits her high school coach for her passion. “The love of the game, I learned from Coach Morrell. He absolutely loved the game, and he taught me how to love and care about athletes and players … he never snapped at us like I snap at my poor girls. He was always so calm and cool, and I’m so high strung and want it done yesterday. He and his wife were phenomenal.”
GIRLS
GREENEVILLE 93
CLAIBORNE 35
Watts’ 500th win came exactly how she drew it up – everyone got involved.
All 12 players found their ways into the scoring column, as No. 6 Greeneville completed the regular-season sweep of district rival Claiborne.
Seven players scored in the first quarter alone, as the Lady Devils (18-5, 4-1 District 2-3A) stormed to a 24-5 lead and led 47-18 at the half. Greeneville didn’t let up either, scoring 23 points in each of the final two quarters.
Grace Hayes buried six 3-pointers, three in the first quarter, and led Greeneville with 22 points. Lauren Bailey scored 13 of her 16 points in the third quarter, while Lindy Carter added 10 points.
Bailey and Tambryn Ellenburg each hit from 3-point range twice.
Chloe Marsh hit two of her three field goals in the first quarter, which also saw Kyla Jobe, Delana DeBusk, Anna Shaw and Carter score.
Dalaina Martin, Elin Dilchert, Abby Adkins and Kaylee Crumbley joined the scoring barrage in the second quarter.
Hailey Sexton hit four 3-pointers and led the Lady Bulldogs (4-12, 0-5) with 12 points.
G 24 23 23 23 — 93
C 5 13 14 3 — 35
G (93): Grace Hayes 22, Lauren Bailey 16, Lindy Carter 10, Delana DeBusk 8, Tambryn Ellenburg 6, Chloe Marsh 6, Dalaina Martin 6, Abby Adkins 4, Elin Dilchert 4, Kyle Jobe 4, Anna Shaw 4, Kaylee Crumbley 3.
C (35): Hailey Sexton 12, Allie Jones 9, Hannah Fugate 5, Taylor Presnell 5, Katie Hicks 3, Emma Myatt 1.
3-pointers: Grace Hayes 6, Hailey Sexton 4, Lauren Bailey 2, Tambryn Ellenburg 2, Hannah Fugate, Allie Jones, Taylor Pressnell.
BOYS
GREENEVILLE 84
CLAIBORNE 40
Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield quickly gave fifth-ranked Greeneville all the cushion it really needed, and the Greene Devils stayed perfect in district play.
Gillespie scored 20 points and Satterfield had 19 for the Greene Devils (16-6, 5-0 District 2-3A), who led 24-12 after one quarter and 46-21 at the half before taking a 71-29 lead to the fourth.
Satterfield and Gillespie each hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Satterfield added two more in the third. Gillespie scored four baskets in the third quarter to finish with a team-high nine field goals.
Jayquan Price hit from deep three times and totaled 13 points, while Jackson Tillery added 10 — all in the first half.
After a scoreless first quarter, Terry Grove hit three buckets in the second quarter.
Adjatay Dabbs, Hayden Goad and Bradley Wells each hit from 3-point range in the second half, with JD Woolsey scoring in the fourth quarter as well.
Ethan Cupp led Claiborne (6-13, 1-4) with nine points, hitting one of the Bulldogs’ two 3-pointers.
G 24 22 25 13 — 84
C 12 9 8 11 — 40
G (84): Ja’Kobi Gillespie 20, Reid Satterfield 19, Jayquan Price 13, Jackson Tillery 10, Terry Grove 8, Adjatay Dabbs 6, Hayden Goad 3, Bradley Wells 3, JD Woolsey 2.
C (40): Ethan Cupp 9, Levi Peoples 6, Zack Bailey 4, Tyler Myatt 4, George Smith 4, Landen Wilson 4, Evan Thomas 3, Brennan Fugate 2, Seth Morelock 2, Jake Smith 2.
3-pointers: Reid Satterfield 4, Jayquan Price 3, Ja’Kobi Gillespie 2, Ethan Cupp, Adjatay Dabbs, Hayden Goad, Evan Thomas, Bradley Wells.
UP NEXT
Greeneville hosts Dobyns-Bennett on Friday.