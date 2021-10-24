Delana DeBusk took the coaches’ advice to heart — take it to the opponent from the start.
She needed all of 17 seconds to show how much Greeneville’s passing has improved. From the moment her first goal touched the back of the net, Greeneville had seized control. The two-time defending state champion Lady Devils clinched their seventh consecutive Class 2A state tournament appearance Saturday afternoon, defeating Seymour 11-2 at Fox Field.
DeBusk ran toward Anna Shaw’s through ball and finished from inside the box just 17 seconds into the contest.
“Our ball movement has gotten so much better,” DeBusk said. “We’ve just worked as a team. It really doesn’t matter who scores a goal. We’re so unselfish.
“A lot of it for me was Coach (Michael) Connell. He just talked me through everything, showed me what to do, told me where to go and everything.”
Anne Marie Konieczny crossed to the box in the 36th minute where DeBusk launched the ball high and into the net for her second goal and a 6-0 Greeneville lead.
Shaw, who matched Kaitlyn Adkins with a team-high two assists, completed another hat trick for the Lady Devils (14-8). Her first goal, coincidentally, came on a DeBusk assist, a through ball in the seventh minute that Shaw sent past the keeper’s reach.
Adkins sent a through ball toward the 6-yard box in the 15th minute, and Shaw went low and away to give Greeneville a 3-0 lead.
Shaw’s final goal, coming in the 50th minute, put Greeneville ahead 9-1.
“Those one- and two-touch passes and being very disciplined about their passing and moving off that ball, nice to see that against a good team, because that’s what we’re going to see from here on out,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We knew it would happen if we just stay true to our discipline. It makes the game just beautiful to watch.”
Just two minutes after Shaw’s second goal, Skylar Mitchel took Adkins’ cross-field pass and dribbled toward the goalkeeper. Mitchel’s shot found its mark to make it 4-0.
And even when Seymour did score, Greeneville responded less than two minutes later. With the first-half clock ticking down, Molly Hartman took in a pass from Shaw and finished for a 7-1 halftime lead.
“Our selflessness is out the roof right now,” senior defender Olivia Norris said.
FINISHING TOUCHES
Konieczny, who scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute, struck again in the 48th minute as she sent a deflected ball into the net.
Abby Adkins got in on the scoring act in the 64th minute, and Tanna Bookhamer’s goal ended the match via mercy rule in the 77th.
Mikayla Weems saved three shots for the Lady Devils, and even the goals she did allow came after Greeneville had built a comfortable lead. Greeneville’s back line of Norris, Anna Johnson, Brylee Tweed and Kylee Dewald allowed only five shots on goal.
Kaia Howard score both goals for Seymour (11-4-1), first launching a high shot into the net just before halftime to make it 6-1. She went low and away in the 62nd minute, but the damage had been done.
“We talk all the time; we have that chemistry where we’re there together and cover for each other, just always being there for each other,” Johnson said.
NEVER GETS OLD
Graham: “These girls have worked really hard to get where they’re at. You can look at their overall record and see the amount of work they’ve put in, taking our lumps and it’s made us the team we are today.”
Johnson: “If we work together and if we play our way, I have no doubt we’re going to kill it (at state). If we trust ourselves, we can do it.”
Norris: “The energy from it all is just awesome, knowing you are one of eight teams in the entire state to make it to the state tournament is just awesome … we still have three more games. We have to show up ready for every one of them. Seven other teams across the state, they’ll be ready as well.”