No shots here.
For the second straight night, Greeneville didn’t allow any looks at the goal. The Lady Devils came away with their second 9-0 win at Fox Field in as many days Tuesday night, this time against district rival Sullivan East.
Tanna Bookhamer started and ended the scoring onslaught, completing the hat trick for the Lady Devils (7-7, 3-0 District 1-2A).
And it didn’t take long, as she stole the ball and found the back of the net in the opening minute. Bookhamer’s second goal came in the 54th minute, a shot outside the box to make it an 8-0 game. Her third and final goal ended the contest via mercy rule.
Anna Shaw and Delana DeBusk scored two goals apiece, with Shaw also tallying two assists.
Shaw first scored in the 20th minute off an Annemarie Konieczny assist, just two minutes after assisting Konieczny’s goal.
Shaw added an unassisted goal in the 46th minute, dribbling through the Lady Patriots’ defense and giving Greeneville a 7-0 lead.
DeBusk scored her goals three minutes apart late in the first half, the first on Anna Johnson’s through ball and the second off a cross from Shaw.
Sullivan East deflected a cross into the net for an own goal in the 39th minute, giving Greeneville a six-goal lead at intermission.
The Lady Devils entertain Class 3A power Science Hill at Fox Field on Thursday.
MONDAY Greeneville 9 Unicoi County 0
The Lady Devils didn’t need full time Monday either, scoring seven first-half goals to rout district rival Unicoi County.
Six players found the back of the net, led by two-goal efforts from Delana DeBusk and Kendyl Foshie.
Foshie’s first goal came unassisted in the 16th minute. Her second goal, a header just three minutes later, gave Greeneville a 6-0 lead as Mary Brooks crossed to her.
An own goal by the Lady Blue Devils made it 7-0 at halftime, allowing Greeneville to substitute heavily in the second half.
Ella Armstrong scored first after intermission, and Kiley Scott assisted Abigail Weems to end the match early via mercy rule.
DeBusk scored Greeneville’s first goal less than a minute in, converting after Annemarie Konieczny’s pass at the top of the box.
Skylar Mitchel doubled Greeneville’s lead in the fifth minute, finishing a ball which deflected off the goalkeeper.
Just two minutes later, Tanna Bookhamer crossed to Anna Shaw, who headed the ball into the net.
DeBusk scored Greeneville’s fourth goal in similar fashion a minute later off Mitchel’s assist.