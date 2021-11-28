BLUFF CITY — Deadlocked after three quarters, Greeneville left no doubt in the final frame.
The Lady Devils kept their undefeated record intact on Saturday, closing the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East with a 54-43 win over Morristown West.
Lauren Bailey helped carry Greeneville (5-0) to the finish line, scoring eight of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter including her second 3-pointer. She went 7-of-9 at the foul line. Chloe Marsh joined her in double figures with 10 points, hitting two baskets in the third quarter.
Greeneville allowed just one field goal by Morristown West (3-1) in the fourth quarter in which the Lady Trojans missed eight free throws.
Nina Lovelace led West with 13 points after scoring seven in the first quarter.
Greeneville heads to North Buncombe, N.C., on Friday.
G 13 12 12 17 — 54
MW 13 13 11 6 — 43
G (54): Lauren Bailey 19, Chloe Marsh 10, Lindy Carter 5, Delana DeBusk 5, Anna Shaw 5, Grace Hayes 4, Kaylee Crumbley 2, Elin Dilchert 2, Kyla Jobe 2.
MW (43): Nina Lovelace 13, Delaney Weddington 8, Mia Dinkins 6, Aviah Bunsic 5, Kaylee Dyke 4, Hannah Edwards 3, Briony Bunsic 2, Jaelyn McDaniel 2.
3-pointers: Lauren Bailey 2, Aviah Bunsic, Lindy Carter, Mia Dinkins, Nina Lovelace, Delaney Weddington.
NORTH GREENE 41 HAPPY VALLEY 32
North Greene left Bluff City with some much-needed momentum.
The Lady Huskies closed the Food City Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday, fighting past Happy Valley.
Shelby Davenport hit an early 3-pointer and added six third-quarter points before finishing with a game-high 14. Emily Britton hit from 3-point range twice in the third quarter and scored nine for the Lady Huskies (2-6). North Greene led 18-11 at the break but built a 34-19 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Kadie Bailey led Happy Valley (1-5) with nine points.
North Greene travels to Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday.
NG 7 11 16 7 — 41
HV 1 10 8 13 — 32
NG (41): Shelby Davenport 14, Emily Britton 9, Sonya Wagner 6, Zoe Sanders 4, Hailee English 3, Hannah Miler 3, Haley Bailey 2.
HV (32): Kadie Bailey 9, Kenzie Ramey 7, Scarlett Zeoli 7, Holly Moore 3, Cayden Anderson 2, Kadence Carroll 2, Reagan Street 2.
3-pointers: Emily Britton 2, Kadie Bailey, Shelby Davenport, Hailee English, Sonya Wagner, Scarlett Zeoli.
DOBYNS-BENNETT 60 SOUTH GREENE 42Caroline Hill found her rhythm from behind the 3-point line in the second quarter, and Dobyns-Bennett steadily pulled away from South Greene to end the Food City Thanksgiving Classic.
Hill hit three of her five 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 15 points. Hannah Frye added 14, nine in the second half for the Lady Indians (3-3).
Emma Cutshall led South Greene with 11 points, hitting one field goal in each quarter. Ava Clark scored eight, and Hailey Brooks got all seven of her points in the first quarter. Ryleigh Gregg buried two 3-pointers in the fourth.
The Lady Rebels (3-3) host Lakeway Christian for their home opener Tuesday.
SG 12 9 8 13 — 42
D-B 17 16 18 9 — 60
SG (42): Emma Cutshall 11, Ava Clark 8, Hailey Brooks 7, Ryleigh Gregg 6, Jordyn Roderick 4, Braylee Woods 4, Amelia Mullins 2.
D-B (60): Caroline Hill 15, Hannah Frye 14, Alexis Hood 9, Olivia Doran 8, Payton Moore 6, Shaelyn Henson 3, Jadyn Lawson 3, Madeline Lyons 2.
3-pointers: Caroline Hill 5, Ryleigh Gregg 2, Hailey Brooks, Emma Cutshall, Hannah Frye, Shaelyn Henson, Jadyn Lawson, Braylee Woods.