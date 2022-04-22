The “Battle of the Devils” went Greeneville’s way to start the 36th annual Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Tournament. Ashlyn Rachon saw to it.
Rachon smacked a pair of home runs, helping Greeneville steadily pull away from Unicoi County for a 9-0 victory Thursday night.
Rachon went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, while Kaley Bradley and Ella Moore both hit a double and a single.
Rachon’s RBI single in the first inning broke the scoreless tie, and Bradley’s RBI double made it 3-0 after two before Rachon hit a two-run bomb in the third. Rachon’s second home run scored the final two runs.
Ansley Collins and Kyla Jobe both singled and scored two runs, with Leah Phillips and Lauren Million both adding a base hit.
Phillips struck out one and walked just two over five innings to get the three-hit win.
NORTH GREENE 2 JOHNSON COUNTY 0
Kylee Jones finally got the run support to back her efforts in the circle, completing the two-hit shutout as North Greene opened with a 2-0 win over Johnson County. Jones struck out three and walked just one.
The second hit came in the bottom of the fourth, and a North Greene error put the tying run on base. But two straight infield fly-outs and a groundout ended the game.
Haley Bailey and Cambell Gaby led off the top of the fourth with back-to-back singles, the latter breaking the scoreless tie. Gaby then scored when Ashley Fulton reached on an error.
Zoe Sanders accounted for the Lady Huskies’ other of three hits against Hannah Fritts, who struck out nine North Greene batters.
GREENEVILLE 9 CLOUDLAND 1
Greeneville scored three runs in both the first and third innings, coasting to a 9-1 win over Cloudland in its second game.
Seven players collected a hit for the Lady Devils (19-8) — including doubles by Ella Moore, Ansley Collins and Ashlyn Rachon. Collins’ first-inning RBI double got Greeneville on the board.
Moore and Rachon hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the third to make it a 6-1 game.
Kaley Bradley, Laicy Darnell, Lauren Million and Stoan Rader all singled for Greeneville, with Bradley also getting the win. Bradley struck out five and walked three while allowing an earned runs on five hits.
Karah Fields went 3-for-3 to lead Cloudland, scoring the Lady Highlanders’ only run on Ryan Turbyfill’s first-inning double.
DAVID CROCKETT 5 NORTH GREENE 1
David Crockett scored four runs in the third inning to pad its 1-0 lead, coasting to a 5-1 win over North Greene.
Two North Greene errors, one on Ashlyn Dulaney’s single, allowed runs to score. Karly Honeycutt then knocked an RBI single before scoring on a dropped third strike to make it 5-0.
Kessie Antonelli led off the bottom of the fourth with a single for North Greene (13-13), scoring on Haley Bailey’s groundout. Bailey had the Lady Huskies’ only other hit.
Sydney Hodges, who doubled, and Honeycutt both had two hits for the Lady Pioneers (15-13).
Cara Wilson struck out seven and walked just one in the two-hit win.
CLOUDLAND 10 WEST GREENE 5
Hannah Deyton batted 3-for-3 with two doubles, but West Greene couldn’t capitalize in its tournament opener against Cloudland.
The Lady Buffaloes trailed by four runs early but closed the gap to 5-3 in the third inning. Morgan Brown doubled home Megan Daniels before scoring herself on Deyton’s two-out RBI double. But the Lady Highlanders (8-5) added five more runs before West Greene could score again.
Daniels led off the bottom of the fifth with a base hit, and Hope Sexton clubbed a two-run home run to center field.
Deyton also scored West Greene’s first run in the second inning after her first double. Breanna Cloran later singled in the frame, as West Greene finished with seven hits.
Izabella Christman doubled twice, and Kendall Birchfield 2-for-4 with a triple to lead Cloudland. Ryan Turbyfill, Taylor Hicks and Bethany Sluder both hit a double and a single.
UNICOI COUNTY 18 WEST GREENE 3
Unicoi County pushed across 12 runs in the third inning to win by run rule.
Jala Chandley, Betsabe Chavez, Kendell Hensley and Kynzie Jones all recorded two hits for the Lady Devils (12-15), who fell behind 3-0 early but took a 6-3 lead in the second inning.
Chavez clubbed a home run while Hensley and Hannah Shelton both tripled. Jones doubled twice with Skylar Tipton, Hensley and Chandley adding one double apiece. Chandley, Chavez and Jones scored three runs apiece with Chavez striking out three to get the win.
Hannah Deyton gave West Greene (1-12) an early 3-0 lead, hammering a three-run bomb with two outs in the first.
Deyton led the Lady Buffs with two hits. Hayley Arnold, Kaleigh Douthat and Katie Hensley all singled.