The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights and Greeneville Lady Greene Devils departed for the soccer state championship tournaments in Chattanooga on Tuesday packed for weeklong runs.
And why not? Both teams are playing their best soccer of the season.
Greeneville will open the Class 2A tourney against Dyersburg at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chattanooga Christian, while Chuckey-Doak will face Huntland in the Class A tourney at 6:30 p.m. at Baylor.
“It’s a phenomenal feeling. It’s almost like you’re not really in it, like it’s a movie,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker. “Our plan today is to celebrate, enjoy the day today and get down to business (Wednesday). We’re going down there to compete and hopefully come back with a medal.”
Said Chuckey-Doak senior keeper Breanna Roberts, “We’re very excited. This is like a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We’re just ready to play.”
While Chuckey-Doak will be making just its third state tournament appearance, including 2005 and 2017, Greeneville has a storied state tournament history.
The Lady Devils, who will be playing in the Class 2A state tourney, have nine state tournament appearances, four state championships (2020, 2019, 2016, 2015) and were runners-up in 2017.
The only thing that’s changed for Greeneville this year is the locale with the state tourneys being played in Chattanooga instead of Murfreesboro.
“Chattanooga or Murfreesboro, it really doesn’t make a difference to us,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham was saying following the Lady Devils’ region championship win last week. “One of the girls said, ‘Different location, same goal.’ That’s our mindset. We’re going down there with the same goal in mind and that’s to win another state championship.”
Chuckey-Doak’s offense is led by Marci Merrill, who has banged home 40 goals this season. But the Lady Knights have also gotten goals from Kylie Malone, Bailea Gilland and Hailey Love in their past three matches, which bodes well.
Chuckey-Doak’s defense has 14 shutouts this season and has allowed just two goals in its past three outings – a 2-1 sectional win over Cumberland Gap, a 4-0 region championship win over Alcoa and a 5-1 region semifinal win over Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Chuckey-Doak will face a Huntland squad making its first state tourney appearance in its 20-year history.
The Lady Hornets (17-1-2) defeated Adamsville 2-1 in their sectional and Culleoka 2-1 in their region championship.
“We’re going to have to stay on our toes and be ready for anything because the teams in the state tournament are tough,” said Roberts, who has 17 saves in Chuckey-Doak’s past two matches. “But I think we can do it.”
Greeneville (14-8) has outscored opponents 50-2 in the postseason, including an 11-2 sectional win over Seymour.
Dyersburg (15-5-1) is making its second straight state tournament appearance after defeating Millington 3-2 in its sectional.
The Lady Trojans are 3-3 in their past six matches, including 4-3 losses to South Gibson in its district and region championships.
Dyersburg lost 2-1 to Livingston Academy in the state tournament quarterfinals a year ago.
Greeneville defeated Livingston Academy 6-0 in last year’s semifinals.