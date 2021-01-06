Greeneville’s Jules Aiken and Nikkayla Stewart have been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state volleyball team, while South Greene’s Sydney Gentry and Addison Williams have been named to the Class A all-state team.
Aiken and Stewart, both seniors, helped Greeneville to its best season in school history.
The Lady Devils finished the year as the fourth place team in Class 2A. On the way they won the program’s first region championship, they advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 1991, and they won a match at the state tournament for the first time since 1989.
Gentry and Williams, both juniors, helped a young South Greene squad reach the Class A state tournament for the 12th consecutive season.
That was quite an accomplishment considering the Lady Rebels were sidelined for two weeks early in the season because of COVID-19 exposure, and then coach Stephen Gregg was not able to coach a key portion of the postseason while he was in quarantine.
The all-state teams:
Class 2A
OH: Hallie Dickens, Macon County, Sr.
OH: Charley Fulton, Nolensville, Sr.
OH: Morgan McMurray, Anderson County, Sr.
OH: Meredith Page, Central Magnet, Sr.
OH: Brooke Spurgeon, Central Magnet, Fr.
OH: Nikkayla Stewart, Greeneville, Sr.
MH: Jazmyn Jenkins, Nolensville, Sr.
MH: Matti Rowland, Anderson County, Sr.
MH: Savanah Pippen, Portland, Sr.
MH: Elaina Vaughan, Sullivan Central, Sr.
S: Jules Aiken, Greeneville, Sr.
S: Kylie Atchison, Lexington, So.
LIB: Bella Archie, Crockett County, Jr.
LIB: Leah Freeman, Anderson County, Jr.
LIB: Lauren Starcke, Nolensville, Sr.
Class A
OH: Miya Cole Brown, Summertown, Sr.
OH: Morgan Brown, Watertown, Jr.
OH: Hannah Haislip, Halls, Sr.
OH: Ava Higgins, Sale Creek, Fr.
OH: Lillie Morgan, Sale Creek, Sr.
OH: Laney Weathers, Loretto, So.
OH: Addison Williams, South Greene, Jr.
MH: Katie Burdette, Summertown, Jr.
MH: Karly Weathers, Loretto, Jr.
S: Brookelyn Davis, Watertown, Sr.
S: Caiti Beth Gallaher, Summertown, Jr.
S: Sydney Gentry, South Greene, Jr.
S: Allie Morgan, Loretto, So.
LIB: Allison Smith, Sale Creek, Sr.
LIB: Alie Tunks, Watertown, Jr.
BOWLING Devils Sweep Knights
Tuesday afternoon brought a close to the regular season for the Chuckey-Doak and Greeneville bowling teams as they squared off at Holiday Lanes.
Both teams looked to shake off the rust after the holiday break before entering into the regional tournament next week.
In boys’ action, Greeneville jumped to a 6-2 lead behind Cliff Doughty’s 146 and Casey Doughty’s 136. Lane Bolton paced the Black Knights with a 213.
In the second game, Cliff Doughty rolled a 157 to help the Greene Devils extend their lead to 12-4, while Bolton again topped out with a 194 for the Knights.
In the final game of the afternoon, Cliff Doughty ended his day with a 132 followed by Trey Gudger’s 119, pushing Greeneville to a 21-6 victory.
Chuckey Doak was paced with a 180 by both Bolton and Seth Hensley.
In the girls’ match, Kaylee Wallen rolled a 139 in the first game as Greeneville took a 4-2 advantage.
In the second game, Wallen exploded with a 204 followed by Hannah Gass’ 146, helping the Lady Devils to a 12-4 lead.
In the final game, Wallen completed a 507 series by rolling a 164 followed by Miranda Delbridge’s 133. Those scores helped solidify a 21-6 win for Greeneville. Chuckey Doak’s top scorer for the day was Madison Gregg, who had a 209 series.
First round matches in the regional tournament will take place at Holiday Lanes on Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. Both Chuckey-Doak teams will square off with Cherokee, while Greeneville draws Dobyns-Bennett.
Winners of the first round matches will not only bowl immediately following in the championship match, but they will also qualify for the state sectionals, one step from making the trip to Smyrna to compete in the TSSAA state tournament.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL Vance 39, Greeneville 33
Despite getting 14 points from Abby Adkins, Greeneville fell.
Maria Lyde and Matea Gray each added five points for Greeneville.
Vance also won the JV game 21-10. Gray scored four points for Greeneville.
Greeneville will play at East Middle School on Thursday.