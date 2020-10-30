MURFREESBORO — The Greeneville girls soccer team knew Friday night’s Class 2A state tournament first round matchup with Murfreesboro Central was going to be a battle.
It was a meeting between the two programs favored to win the whole thing, and it was on the Lady Tigers’ home turf. But Greeneville just kept firing shots and eventually sank Central 2-0.
Greeneville also defeated Central 2-0 en route to winning the state championship in 2019.
“We are just elated right now,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We knew this would be a tough contest, number one against number two in the first round. At the half, we told the girls that the goals would come and to stick with it. Thankfully, Skylar Mitchell got us going in the second half with some great determination.”
Greeneville advances to play Livingston Academy in the semifinals at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex at 7 p.m. Central Time Saturday. Livingston defeated Dyersburg 2-1 on Friday.
“We’ll go see what we can find out about Livingston Academy tonight,” Graham said. “We’ll get the girls some food and some ice baths, and come back and do it again tomorrow. We’re just happy to be playing another day.”
Throughout the first half, Greeneville took the attack to the Lady Tigers and kept sending challenging looks at the frame, but Murfreesboro Central keeper Avery Pogue was sure handed and kept everything in front of her.
The Lady Devils started the second half much the same and kept putting pressure on Murfreesboro Central’s defense.
In the 60th minute, that pressure became too much.
Anna Shaw sped by her marker coming up the right boundary and toward the box. She sent a pass in to Mitchell in front of the frame. Mitchell’s first attempt was turned away by Pogue, but with little defensive help for the keeper who laid sprawled in the mud, Mitchell put a shot right back to give Greeneville a 1-0 advantage.
“We knew this could be a big night for our outside mids,” Graham said. “We told them to be ready, and eventually it came true, and Skylar was able to get in there and get that goal.”
Lindsey Cook had directed Greeneville’s offense for much of the night and sent her share of long-distance looks at the frame. In the 75th minute, she found the right one.
Cook took the ball at the top of the 18-yard box and worked to her left to find an opening. When she found the alley she wanted, she curled the ball around the defense and inside the right post to give the Lady Devils some breathing room.
“That was a tremendous goal,” Graham said. “We talked about it at the half, they were backing up with our outside wingers. We knew that space was there in the middle. It was great to see her step into that space and bury that ball.”
On the defensive end, Greeneville was smothering for much of the night with Brylee Tweed and Anna Johnson controlling possession on the outside while Olivia Norris was all over the place, shutting down Central’s chances before they could materialize.
Anne Marie Konieczny was also key as she shut down Lady Tigers’ star Ella Chesney all night.
Once the pressure was turned up late in the second half, Murfreesboro Central got more aggressive but Mikayla Weems made a pair of unreal saves.
The first came in the 56th minute when Julia Ann Hamilton sent a cross in to Chesney. Chesney chipped it and looked to have given her side the lead, but Weems pulled the ball off the post before it could bounce in.
In the 75th minute, Riley Guzman took a shot off a corner kick, but Weems leapt and stretched as far as she could to tip it over the cross bar and preserve the shutout.
“The defense just played outstanding,” Graham said. “MC has some great players and fortunately you didn’t get to see them create goals because of how well the defense played tonight.
“Mikayla made some great saves. That one with five minute left was such a difference maker. If that goes in they have life and they send numbers up to attack. That little push over the bar was terrific.”
Greeneville outshot Murfreesboro Central 23-3 and forced Pogue to make 13 saves.