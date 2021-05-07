Ansley Collins went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI to lead the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils to an 11-2 win over the West Greene Lady Buffaloes in the first round of the District 2-2A tournament on Friday at Hardin Park in Greeneville.
Greeneville shook off a two-run home run by West Greene’s Hannah Deaton in the top of the first inning.
The Lady Devils will host a second-round game at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Hardin Park.
Greeneville cut West Greene’s lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning when Lydia Darnell doubled in a run.
The Lady Devils grabbed a 3-2 lead in the second on a two-run double from Collins.
Greeneville blew the game open, 8-2, with five runs in the third. Laicy Darnell, Leah Phillips, Madison Carpenter and Collins all drove in runs.
The Lady Devils finished with 13 hits. Darnell was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI, while Laicy Darnell finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Carpenter was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Million was 1-for-3.
Kaley Bradley went the distance in the circle for the win. She gave up three hits, walked two and struck out five. Both West Greene runs were unearned.
West Greene, which ends its season, was limited to three hits – the home run from Deaton and singles from Megan Daniels and Lindsey Blazer.