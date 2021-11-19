BAILEYTON — A “real nice chat” at halftime led to an even nicer second half.
Greeneville’s full-court press and ensuing transition chances saw to it.
The Lady Devils wore down North Greene in the final two quarters and cruised to a 64-28 win at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium on Thursday night.
After shooting just 2-of-11 in the second quarter, the Lady Devils (2-0) hit 15-of-30 the rest of the way, including 5-of-7 in the fourth quarter. Forcing 19 turnovers after the break didn’t hurt either.
“By golly, we got fired up at halftime, and we decided we were going to come out here and go to work and we did,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “Easy transition looks, why wouldn’t you want to play that? The kids love it.”
Even better, the Lady Devils went 13:09 in the second half without allowing a field goal.
Lauren Bailey, who hit two 3-pointers in the first half, scored 24 points. The junior hit three layups in the third quarter, two off inbounds passes. Bailey followed up her and-one with a pull-up jumper in the fourth quarter, before Anna Shaw’s 3-pointer made it 60-25 with four minutes remaining.
“The second quarter, I think we lost a little bit of focus … deeper into the season, we can’t let that happen, so we’ve got to work on that,” Bailey said.
Shaw scored three transition layups and a putback in the third quarter before finishing with 11 points. Delana DeBusk scored eight points, hitting two early layups as Greeneville scored the game’s first 17 points. Grace Hayes, who hit an early 3-pointer, and Chloe Marsh added seven points each. Greeneville shot 7-of-10 in the opening frame.
Shelby Davenport led the Lady Huskies (1-1) with a 15-point effort, which included three triples. Her first 3 got North Greene on the board to make it 17-3 after one quarter. But after her second triple closed the gap to 33-23 in the third quarter, North Greene didn’t hit another basket until Davenport’s 3-pointer at the final horn.
Emily Britton’s 3-pointer with 6 seconds in the second quarter brought the Lady Huskies as close as they’d get, 27-18 at halftime.
BOO AT YOUR OWN RISK
Watts and the Lady Devils responded with a vengeance after running out to some scattered boos during pregame warmups. Greeneville pressed throughout the game but did substitute late.
“They booed my Lady Devils when they ran onto the floor. You don’t boo my team,” Watts said. “You don’t have to cheer for them, but don’t boo them. Don’t be rude to them because if you are, we’re going to come get you.”
The coach also complimented North Greene, indicating she anticipates the Lady Huskies will make another deep postseason run.
UP NEXT
Greeneville opens the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East on Monday, facing Unaka at 5:30 p.m.
North Greene faces Livingston Academy and Clarkrange on Saturday. Tip is set for 4:30 p.m. at Clarkrange.
G 17-10-23-14 — 64
NG 3-15-7-3 — 28
G (64): Lauren Bailey 24, Anna Shaw 11, Delana DeBusk 8, Grace Hayes 7, Chloe Marsh 7, Tambryn Ellenburg 3, Elin Dilchert 2, Dalaina Martin 2.
NG (28): Shelby Davenport 15, Hailee English 4, Zoe Sanders 4, Emily Britton 3, Cambell Gaby 2.
3-pointers: Shelby Davenport 3, Lauren Bailey 2, Emily Britton, Tambryn Ellenburg, Grace Hayes, Anna Shaw.