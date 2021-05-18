If a team is to beat the Greeneville Lady Devils on the softball diamond right now, it had better be packing some pitching.
For the fifth straight game on Monday, the Lady Devils scored double digit runs in a 14-4 run-rule win in six innings over Unicoi County in the Region 1-2A tournament semifinals at Hardin Park.
Greeneville, now 26-12-1, will host Elizabethton (26-6) in the region championship game on Wednesday. Elizabethton defeated Claiborne 8-0 in the other semifinal on Monday.
“The girls are focusing more at the plate and looking for pitches they can drive,” said Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo. “A lot of times during the season, we were way too anxious. But they’ve reset, they’ve refocused. When they step into the batter’s box looking for something to drive, good things happen.”
Greeneville cranked out 15 hits, nine for extra bases, on Monday.
Lauren Million went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI; Ella Moore was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI; Ansley Collins was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI; Laicy Darnell was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Leah Phillips was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Lydia Darnell had a double and an RBI; Ashlyn Rachon had a two-run homer; and Madison Carpenter had a hit.
Rachon belted a two-run homer in the first inning as Greeneville grabbed a 3-0 lead.
Unicoi County scored four runs in the third inning, punctuated by a three-run homer from Betsabe Chavez, to take a 4-3 lead.
The Lady Devils, though, answered with three runs in the bottom of the third for a 6-4 lead.
Collins doubled off the top of the fence in center field and Rachon was intentionally walked to put runners on first and second.
A single to right scored Collins to tie it 4-4. Rachon took third and Darnell took second on the throw.
Million then lined a double down the left-field line that scored Rachon and Darnell for the 6-4 lead.
“(After Unicoi County went ahead 4-3) I just told our girls we needed to refocus, keep taking the same approach at the plate, looking for things we can hit,” Restivo said. “If we get anxious and excited, it’s not going to end well. When we relax at the plate and focus on the top part of the ball so we can hit line drives, they’re successful.”
Greeneville scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to end it.
Moore had a two-run homer in the inning, and Phillips drove in the game-ending run with a fly ball to right-center that fell in for a hit.
Kaley Bradley went the distance in the circle for the win. She gave up seven hits, walked none and struck out three. All four Unicoi County runs were earned.
“Kaley has been our workhorse this year,” Restivo said. “I’m very pleased with how she pitched today. She was hitting her spots and making her pitches work when she needed to. She’s been kicking it into another gear for us.”
Monday’s win also puts Greeneville into Friday’s sectional round with the winners earning a berth into the state tournament next week in Murfreesboro.
“I feel this team is one of the most close-knit teams I’ve had,” Restivo said. “They believe in each other and are willing to fight for each other. They’re realizing their full potential and then some. They’re a special team and we believe they can go far.”