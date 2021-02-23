In sports, there’s an adage that beating a team three times in the same season is tough to do.
For the second straight game on Monday, the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils found that to be true. At least for a half.
Against Cumberland Gap – a team Greeneville had beaten twice during the regular season – the Lady Devils trudged through the first two quarters marred by fouls before erupting in the second half for a 69-37 win in the District 2-2A tournament third-place game.
The win comes after Greeneville lost to South Greene – another team the Lady Devils had beaten twice during the regular season – in Saturday’s semifinals.
“Cumberland Gap did what they needed to do in the first half – get us in foul trouble and make us mad because we can’t do what we want to do,” said Greeneville coach Annette Watts. “We were like our hair was on fire. We’ve got to settle down, run our offense, trap and press and get out in front of their big girls.
“If they get you in a half-court game, you see what they can do with you. But if you can run and turn them over and get the ball going, it’s a totally different game.”
With both teams combining for 21 fouls in the first two quarters and Greeneville’s leading scorer Lauren Bailey on the bench with two most of the half, the Lady Devils never led by more than five points en route to a 32-28 lead at halftime.
Bailey then scored 11 points in a 15-0 Greeneville run to start the third quarter that put Cumberland Gap away.
Bailey opened the third with a baseline jumper. Delana DeBusk followed with a fastbreak layup, Bailey knocked down six straight free throws and a 3-pointer, and Tambryn Ellenburg capped the run with another fastbreak layup that pushed Greeneville to a 47-28 lead at the 4:20 mark of the third.
Greeneville wound up outscoring Cumberland Gap 19-2 in the third and led 51-30 going into the fourth.
“Our kids were still in a little bit of shell shock (after Saturday’s loss to South Greene),” Watts said. “I thought it took us a half to work through that. But once we worked through it, we began to look like our old selves.”
Bailey certainly looked like her old self over the final two quarters, scoring 18 of her game-high 19 points.
“The foul calling was not going our way in the first half, so we just had to adjust to that,” Bailey said. “In the second half, we got it going. It makes it easier on us when we know we’re making coach Watts happy by getting transition layups.”
Not having Bailey on the floor makes things more difficult for the Lady Devils, especially at tournament time.
“She’s got to get down, play with her feet and keep her hands to herself,” Watts said. “Some of it was frustration. The girl who was guarding her was hitting her everywhere she could and that gets old. But Lauren will learn as she gets older that teams are going to be very, very physical with her. She just has to learn how to give it back when nobody is looking.”
Greeneville scored 10 points on layups in the fourth quarter, including a three-point play from Bailey to open the period.
The Lady Devils stretched their lead to 67-37 with 1:27 to play when Grace Hayes drove into the lane from the right side, pulled up and knocked down a jumper.
Kaylee Crumbley sank two free throws for Greeneville’s biggest lead and the game’s final margin at 69-37.
Greeneville shot 38 percent (23-of-61) from the floor, 76 percent (19-of-25) from the free-throw line and had just seven turnovers.
Cumberland Gap shot 41 percent (13-of-32) from the floor, 82 percent (9-of-11) from the free-throw line and had 27 turnovers.
Ellenburg finished with 13 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half, for Greeneville. DeBusk also finished with 13 points, nine in the first half.
Kaylie Hinkle led Cumberland Gap with 11 points, all in the first half.
Greeneville improves to 19-7 and will play at Sullivan Central (18-9) in the Region 1-2A quarterfinals on Friday. Cumberland Gap (9-8) will play at Sullivan East (24-4).
Greeneville lost 69-61 in double overtime at Sullivan Central in last year’s region quarterfinals, but the Lady Devils defeated Sullivan Central 60-41 at home this season on Jan. 2.
“We know we’re going to have to lock down on defense. They have a couple of good shooters,” Bailey said. “We know we just have to run our stuff and execute. If we do that, we should be in and out of their easily.”
Said Watts, “We’re excited. Right now, it’s survive and advance. That’s the mode we’ve got to be in, and we’ve got to take it and roll.”