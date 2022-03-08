MURFREESBORO — Few teams press as well as Jackson South Side, but few teams challenged the Lady Hawks like Greeneville.
The Lady Devils proved their first state tournament berth in 12 years wasn’t by accident, pulling even in the fourth quarter. But timely baskets and defensive stops eventually helped South Side fight past Greeneville 62-54 in Tuesday’s TSSAA Class 3A state tournament quarterfinals.
The Lady Hawks (23-2) led 48-47 when Jaidynn Askins finished a three-point play with six minutes remaining. The Lady Devils scored just one point over the next 2:24, allowing South Side to build a 55-48 lead after Albany Collins’ and-one.
Delana DeBusk got Greeneville within 55-50, but the Lady Devils didn’t hit another field goal in the final 3:36 of the game.
“Watching (Greeneville) on film, they just keep coming at you,” said South Side coach Brent McNeal, who guided the Lady Hawks to their first state tournament win. “Just to have this type of game is not fun, but it is fun. Great to see our kids handle adversity … our kids, they did an excellent job of responding.”
Collins knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and led South Side with 21 points. Askins had 15, and Ti’Mia Lawson had 13.
DEVILS DON’T QUIT
The Lady Devils finished with a 27-9 record, reaching their first TSSAA state tournament since 2010.
South Side appeared poised to end the fun quickly, shooting 8-of-11 from the floor in the first quarter. After building a 24-9 lead in the second, Talyia Cawthon’s 3-pointer made it 31-19.
“When a team is pressing like that, you just have to trust each other,” DeBusk said. “After the half, we kind of cooled down. We just had to get that out of our system.”
Greeneville answered with two field goals in the final minute, a Lindy Carter layup and a Grace Hayes 3-pointer, to close the halftime gap to 31-24.
”We knew we didn’t start out like we wanted to,” Hayes said. “We came out a little slow. I think we were a little nervous. We cut it to seven at the half, and I think we all knew we had a good shot at winning if we came out and played tough.”
South Side led by double digits most of the third quarter until Anna Shaw’s 3-pointer began a 10-1 Greeneville run. Shaw’s fast-break layup cut the lead to 47-42 after three quarters.
Lauren Bailey then hit a 3-pointer, and Chloe Marsh’s layup tied the game 47-47 with 6:55 to play before South Side responded.
A PROMISE KEPT
The Lady Devils stayed true to their word, having vowed to return following their Summer 2021 camp at MTSU. And Greeneville loses only two seniors to graduation this year – DeBusk and Hayes.
“Any time your season ends down here, you’ve had a good season and you’ve done some things right,” Lady Devils coach Annette Watts said. “If you look at our schedule and who we played, they play a lot like (South Side). We’ve had to endure this before to get us ready. Bearden, Farragut, Upperman, we’ve played so many who are down here … you’ve got to be here to know this feeling and understand the environment out there. Our girls coming back, they know the route to get here and how hard it is.”
Shaw scored 12 points to lead Greeneville, while DeBusk and Marsh each added 10. Hayes, who hit two 3-pointers, matched Bailey with nine points.
Greeneville led only once, coming at 2-0 on a layup by Marsh. Collins hit her first 3-pointer 14 seconds later. Bailey’s layup tied the game 6-6 before South Side scored seven straight points.
South Side shot 52.3 percent (23-of-44), while the Lady Devils hit just 34 percent of their shots (18-of-52), including 4-of-19 from 3-point range.
UP NEXT
South Side faces Page in Friday’s Class 3A semifinal round.
G 9 15 18 12 — 54
SS 19 12 16 15 — 62
G (54): Anna Shaw 12, Delana DeBusk 10, Chloe Marsh 10, Lauren Bailey 9, Grace Hayes 9, Lindy Carter 2, Kaylee Crumbley 2.
SS (62): Albany Collins 21, Jaidynn Askins 15, Ti’Mia Lawson 13, Jakarrah Anderson 7, Talyia Cawthon 4, Kimora Currie 2.
3-pointers: Albany Collins 3, Grace Hayes 2, Lauren Bailey, Talyia Cawthon, Anna Shaw.