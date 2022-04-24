Whatever swinging adjustment Jenna Restivo advised Ella Moore to make, Moore clearly took it to heart.
Moore faced a 2-2 count with two outs and two runners on base when she launched a home run to left field. A domino effect seemed to follow the next inning, and Greeneville won the Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Tournament championship 6-3 over Morristown West on Sunday at Legion Field.
Moore’s three-run shot, Greeneville’s second hit of the game, tied the score 3-3 after three innings.
“Ella is usually one of those who has that spark in the lineup for everybody else,” Restivo said. “It was good to see that from her.”
Sure enough, the rest of the Lady Devils (23-8) followed suit in the fourth inning.
Madison Carpenter lined a leadoff single to center and reached third two batters later when Kaley Bradley doubled to left. Ansley Collins singled both runners home with her ground-ball base hit up the middle for a 5-3 lead. Lydia Darnell then plated Collins with a line-drive base hit to center.
Leah Phillips, the Gold Division Most Valuable Player, retired three of the four batters she faced in the fifth to seal the championship – Greeneville’s third Tiny Day/Red Edmonds tournament title and first since 2013. It was also Phillips second win of the day, following her shutout over Sullivan East a few hours prior.
“Even though they weren’t full seven-inning games, Leah is out here in the heat,” Restivo said. “And she needs to get that practice out here in the heat (to prepare for the postseason) … it’s been great to see her maturity really sparking through. Her maturity when she might not be throwing her best, she always finds a way to grit it out.”
Phillips struck out one and walked one in the five-inning championship game, allowing three earned runs on six hits.
Collins batted 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Devils offensively, and Ashlyn Rachon singled to round out Greeneville’s seven hits.
CENTURY MARK
Hours after collecting her 100th win as Greeneville’s coach, Restivo now sits at 101 after the tournament championship.
“I’m just happy for the girls,” she said. “This senior class, I’ve seen these kids from freshman to senior year, really special to share this achievement with them.”
Morristown West (17-10-1) struck first, starting with Aubrie Messer’s leadoff double in the second inning. Briony Bunsic then knocked a two-run single up the middle with two outs. Maggie Seals doubled in another run to make it 3-0 in the third.
Bunsic went 3.1 innings in the circle, allowing six earned runs on six hits with a pair of strikeouts.
GREENEVILLE 7 SULLIVAN EAST 0
Leah Phillips pitched a one-hit shutout, lifting Greeneville into the championship game. It marked the 100th win for coach Jenna Restivo at Greeneville.
Phillips struck out four and walked just one in the five-inning affair.
Kaley Bradley scored on Ella Moore’s sacrifice fly in the first, and Greeneville’s five-run second inning made it a 6-0 game.
Lauren Million scored on a groundout, and Madison Carpenter plated on a third baseman error before Collins lined an RBI triple to deep right. Collins then scored on Lydia Darnell’s RBI double to center before Ashlyn Rachon’s ground-ball RBI base hit scored Darnell.
Bradley doubled home Kyla Jobe in the third inning for Greeneville’s last run.
Laicy Darnell and Jobe both singled as part of Greeneville’s six-hit effort.
Morristown West reached the championship game by defeating Volunteer 1-0 in 10 innings before an 8-7 triumph over top-seeded David Crockett.
UP NEXT
Greeneville travels to Daniel Boone on Monday before hosting North Greene Tuesday. Both games start at 5:30 p.m.