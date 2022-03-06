SEYMOUR — Lauren Bailey could hear the opposing coaches yelling out Greeneville’s offensive plays. Or at least, what they thought the Lady Devils would do.
Seymour’s early game plan certainly differed from how the first quarter went. Bailey and the Lady Devils blitzed the home team early and never allowed Seymour to recover, coasting past the Lady Eagles 64-44 in Saturday’s Class 3A Sectional round.
The win secured Greeneville’s seventh state tournament berth in program history, all since 2004, and the Lady Devils’ first since 2010.
Bailey scored two baskets in the first 45 seconds and added three more layups before even four minutes had passed. Two of the layups came off steals, as Bailey already had 14 points after the opening quarter.
“I knew what they were expecting, so I knew we had to do the opposite, take what’s easy and take what they give you,” Bailey said. ”Our defense just needed to pick it up a lot from (the Region 1-3A championship loss to Elizabethton). I think we really came out and focused on that.”
Bailey’s first steal and score began a 15-0 run, which gave Greeneville (27-8) a comfortable 24-6 cushion.
Seymour, which finished the season 29-6, got as close as 49-37 in the fourth quarter. But the Lady Eagles never threatened after Bailey dished the ball to Chloe Marsh for a 56-41 lead with 2:20 remaining.
Bailey hit three more layups before the final horn, the last coming through contact for an and-one. She finished with a game-high 25 points.
NEVER IN DOUBT
Marsh also hit double figures with 14 points, scoring two layups with an and-one in the first quarter. Her fourth-quarter putback made it a 53-37 game with 4:24 to play.
Delana DeBusk scored all eight of her points in the first quarter, starting with two 3-pointers. Her floater with five seconds on the clock put the Lady Devils ahead 29-9. Fellow senior Grace Hayes hit three foul shots in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.
“It means everything because those two have been through it all,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “You can’t find two better kiddos than Delana and Grace. They’re great people.”
Tambryn Ellenburg’s 3-pointer opened a 32-10 lead in the second quarter. Kaylee Crumbley’s second layup of the frame made it 40-18 before Seymour closed the halftime gap to 40-22.
DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Even when the Lady Devils cooled off somewhat after the first quarter, their defense didn’t allow much. Seymour hit only four field goals in the first half, two coming from 3-point range.
In fact, all of Seymour’s fourth-quarter points came at the charity stripe, where the Lady Eagles went 11-of-12.
“That’s what we do best,” Watts said. “Just look at Anna Shaw and Delana DeBusk when we’re pressing. They’re just like little bulldogs out there. They love to run and jump the press.
“We knew we had to play like our pants were on fire or something. I felt like we did that, then the fouls got us into a little trouble, but our bench came in and did a great job.”
Brielle Turner led Seymour with 12 points, hitting an early triple and going 9-of-10 at the foul line. Emma Watson scored five of her 10 points in the third quarter.
WELCOME BACK
She’s coached teams to the state tournament in Georgia, but Watts hasn’t experienced the TSSAA state tournament since 1977. That year, the West Greene senior scored 19 points against Polk County and 24 against South Fulton to help WGHS reach the state semifinals.
But she won’t have long to enjoy Saturday’s victory.
“My mind is like ‘oh gosh, we’ve got to turn this thing around so fast,’” Watts said. “Right now we don’t have time to celebrate. But I’m so proud of my team.”
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils take on Jackson South Side in the Class 3A state quarterfinal round on Tuesday. Tip-off from MTSU’s Murphy Center is set for 7 p.m. ET.
G 29 11 6 18 — 64
S 9 13 11 11 — 44
G (64): Lauren Bailey 25, Chloe Marsh 14, Delana DeBusk 8, Kaylee Crumbley 6, Tambryn Ellenburg 5, Grace Hayes 3, Anna Shaw 2, Lindy Carter 1.
S (44): Brielle Turner 12, Emma Watson 10, Jaden Cummings 7, Caiden Russell 7, Bailey McCoy 6, Kaylyn Jarvis 2.
3-pointers: Delana DeBusk 2, Tambryn Ellenburg, Caiden Russell, Brielle Turner, Emma Watson.