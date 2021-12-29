Guarding a seventh-grader already attracting Division I attention, Delana DeBusk’s senior experience prevailed.
DeBusk helped end an early scoring drought and didn’t give an inch defensively. Five players scored in double figures as Greeneville defeated South Laurel, Ky., 74-55 in Wednesday’s Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic quarterfinal round at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
DeBusk didn’t allow any points from Skeeter Mabe, South Laurel’s 5-foot-11 rising star, while scoring 14 of her own.
Greeneville’s early 2:43 drought ended with DeBusk’s 12-foot jumper. And her 3-pointer allowed the Lady Devils (13-1) to answer a 7-0 run with one of their own for a 16-12 lead after the first quarter.
“That’s what Delana DeBusk can do to you; she just aggravates the daylights out of you,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “(Mabe) took some shots, but we were able to box out and get the rebounds. I was afraid she would post us up with (DeBusk) guarding her, but I knew D would battle her. I just double dog dared them to do that.”
Lauren Bailey finished one rebound shy of a double-double, scoring a game-high 24 points. She went 3-of-4 from 3-point range, two coming on a 10-2 Greeneville run in the third quarter that built a 41-23 lead.
Lindy Carter, Chloe Marsh and Anna Shaw all scored 10 points for the Lady Devils, who reached the Ladies Classic semifinals for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 2014 and 2015.
“That’s how you win, everybody does their part,” Watts said. “Last night (against Cleveland), we really struggled with that. Much more relaxed tonight … we came out with lots of energy and just took it at them, just kept a good, consistent pace.”
The Lady Cardinals (8-5) closed the gap to 43-33 late in the third quarter but got no closer. Aided by the first of two South Laurel technical fouls, Greeneville took a 48-36 lead to the fourth quarter.
The Lady Devils shot 42% (22-of-52) from the floor and went 23-of-30 from the foul line. The Lady Cardinals went 21-of-39 from the floor but lost the turnover battle 26-12.
Shaw grabbed three of Greeneville’s five steals, and Bailey dished out a team-high four assists. Tambryn Ellenburg hit two 3-pointers, before Shaw’s fast-break layup gave Greeneville a 26-15 lead in the second quarter.
South Laurel led 12-9 early after an Emily Cox layup before DeBusk awakened the Lady Devils.
Clara Collins hit four 3-pointers and led the Lady Cardinals with 21 points. Rachel Presley was 6-of-6 from the paint and scored 16 points.
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils face Upperman at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. A win would give Greeneville its first berth in the Ladies Classic championship.
G 16 13 19 26 — 74
SL 12 9 15 19 — 55
G (74): Lauren Bailey 24, Delana DeBusk 14, Lindy Carter 10, Chloe Marsh 10, Anna Shaw 10, Tambryn Ellenburg 6.
SL (55): Clara Collins 21, Rachel Presley 16, Emily Cox 9, Corbin Miller 3, Aubrey Bundy 2, Gracie Hoskins 2, Gracie Turner 2.
3-pointers: Clara Collins 4, Lauren Bailey 3, Tambryn Ellenburg 2, Lindy Carter, Delana DeBusk, Corbin Miller.