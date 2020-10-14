The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils got three goals from Delana DeBusk en route to a 9-0 win over Volunteer in their opening match of the District 1-2A tournament on Tuesday.
Greeneville, now 11-5, will host Sullivan Central in the district championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tusculum University.
Macy Vermillion, Olivia Norris, Tanna Bookhamer and Kendyl Foshie each added a goal for Greeneville. Skylar Mitchel and Anna Shaw each had a goal and an assist.
DeBusk scored the first two goals of the match, first off an assist from Anne Marie Konieczny at the 5-minute mark of the first half and then off an assist from Lindsey Cook at the 8-minute mark of the first half.
At the 9-minute mark of the second half, DeBusk completed her hat trick with a goal off another assist from Cook that gave Greeneville a 7-0 lead.
Greeneville outshot Volunteer 19-0.