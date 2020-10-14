greene devil logo

greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo greene devil logo

The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils got three goals from Delana DeBusk en route to a 9-0 win over Volunteer in their opening match of the District 1-2A tournament on Tuesday.

Greeneville, now 11-5, will host Sullivan Central in the district championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tusculum University.

Macy Vermillion, Olivia Norris, Tanna Bookhamer and Kendyl Foshie each added a goal for Greeneville. Skylar Mitchel and Anna Shaw each had a goal and an assist.

DeBusk scored the first two goals of the match, first off an assist from Anne Marie Konieczny at the 5-minute mark of the first half and then off an assist from Lindsey Cook at the 8-minute mark of the first half.

At the 9-minute mark of the second half, DeBusk completed her hat trick with a goal off another assist from Cook that gave Greeneville a 7-0 lead.

Greeneville outshot Volunteer 19-0.

Tags

Recommended for you