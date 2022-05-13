ROGERSVILLE — The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils softball team wrapped up its march through the District 2-3A tournament with a 7-3 win over Cocke County in the championship game on Thursday at Cherokee High School.
The Lady Devils, now 29-9, have won six straight games and 14 of their last 15. They will host Elizabethton in a Region 1-3A semifinal on Monday, while Cocke County will travel to Tennessee High in the other semifinal.
Greeneville grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI groundout by Laicy Darnell and a two-out home run to center field by Ella Moore.
The Lady Devils pushed across four runs in the fourth for a 6-0 lead.
Laicy Darnell reached on a two-base error and scored when Moore followed with a double to left field.
With two out, Ashlyn Rachon singled to left to drive in Moore to make it 4-0.
Lauren Million then reached on an error that moved Rachon to third. Madison Carpenter singled to left to score Rachon for a 5-0 lead and move Million to second.
Kyla Jobe followed with a double to left to score Million for a 6-0 lead.
Greeneville made it 7-0 in the fourth when Ansley Collins led off with a triple to right and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Laicy Darnell.
Greeneville and Cocke County both cranked out nine hits on Thursday.
Moore finished 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Greeneville, while tournament MVP Collins had a triple and Jobe had a double and an RBI.
Carpenter and Rachon each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Lady Devils, and Lydia Darnell had a hit.
Greeneville’s Leah Phillips went the distance in the circle for the win. In seven innings, she walked seven and struck out four. All three Cocke County runs were earned as the Lady Devils played error-free defense.
Cocke County was led at the plate by Paige Niethammer, who was 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Kimberly Ottinger, who was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Adisen McNealy had a double and walked three times.