Two-week layoff? No problem.
Greeneville finally returned to the pitch for a full match in Tuesday’s District 1-2A tournament semifinal. And the Lady Devils made the most of it, defeating Volunteer 11-0 to reach the district championship match and clinch another region tournament berth.
Three players scored two goals, all in the first half as the Lady Devils (10-8) won the contest by mercy rule.
Delana DeBusk and Annemarie Konieczny each scored both of their goals in the first 10 minutes, and Kiley Scott scored twice before the clock reached halftime.
DeBusk’s first goal came in the fifth minute, as she followed Skylar Mitchel’s shot off the post. Tanner Bookhamer then crossed the ball into the box in the ninth minute, and DeBusk sent it into the opposite post to give GHS a 5-0 lead.
Konieczny tapped in a DeBusk assist in the seventh minute before scoring again just a minute later, after Anna Shaw had crossed to her.
Kaitlyn Adkins scored Greeneville’s other goal during that stretch, finishing unassisted.
Konieczny crossed to Bookhamer in the 12th minute, and Bookhamer used her chest to send the ball into the goal.
And after Kendyl Foshie scored off a cross by Shaw, Foshie returned the favor as Shaw found the back of the net for an 8-0 lead. Molly Hartman scored Greeneville’s ninth goal on a Foshie assist.
Scott scored the Lady Devils’ last two goals on Mary Brooks assists, the second coming after a deflected cross.
In total, 11 of Greeneville’s 17 shots on goal found their mark. The Lady Devil defense didn’t allow any shots on goal, as keeper Mikayla Weems picked up the clean sheet.
The Lady Devils entertain Elizabethton, which upset Tennessee High 2-1 in Tuesday’s other semifinal, for the District 1-2A championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.
DISTRICT 1-A University 7, West Greene 0
JOHNSON CITY — West Greene’s soccer season came to a close in the District 1-A tournament on Tuesday night at Winged Deer Park.
The No. 2-seed Lady Buccaneers advance to Thursday’s District 1-A championship match at No. 1 Chuckey-Doak. The Lady Black Knights have won the past four district championships.
Thursday’s kickoff from Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field is set for 6:30 p.m.