Tambryn Ellenburg scored 18 points to lead four Greeneville Lady Devils in double figures en route to a 76-33 District 2-2A win over Claiborne on Monday night.
The Lady Devils have won eight of their last nine games, improving to 12-5 overall and 5-2 in the district.
Claiborne falls to 4-8, 1-2.
Greeneville shared the ball well from the beginning, getting seven points from Delana DeBusk, six from Chloe Marsh and five from Ellenburg in the first quarter while running to a 28-10 lead.
Ellenburg, who knocked down four 3-pointers on the night, drained two from behind the arc and scored eight points in the second quarter. Maggie Morelock also nailed a 3 in the period as Greeneville built a 53-17 lead at halftime.
Lauren Bailey added 12 points for Greeneville. Marsh scored 11 points and pulled down a team-best six rebounds, and DeBusk finished with 10 points.
Grace Hayes chipped in eight points and five rebounds. Anna Shaw had six points and five boards, while Kaylee Crumbley had two points and five boards.
Hannah Fugate led Claiborne with 17 points, including 12 on four 3-pointers in the second half.
Greeneville plays a non-district game at Dobyns-Bennett on Saturday.