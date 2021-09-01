ROGERSVILLE — The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils volleyball team defeated Cherokee 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 on Tuesday to run their record to 2-0 in District 2-2A play and 10-3 overall.
Lauren Bailey put down 15 kills, made 10 digs and served three aces for Greeneville.
Chloe Marsh had 12 kills, 11 digs and three aces; Eden Aiken had three kills and six digs; Natalie Ford had two kills; Jenny Hardin had four kills and two aces; Kennedy Click had five digs; and Hannah Gray served two aces.
Greeneville will host Chuckey-Doak on Thursday.
GOLF Huskies Win
The North Greene boys won a three-way match with Chuckey-Doak and South Greene on Monday at Twin Creeks Golf Course.
The Huskies shot a 166 led by Aidan Collier, who earned medalist honors by shooting a 32. Ricky Compton shot a 36, Jeshua Crawford 43 and Evan Starnes 55.
Connor Fitzgerald shot a 62.
South Greene shot a 172 led by Kolby Gregg, who shot a 38. Daniel Worley had a 43, Dustin Crum 44 and Benji Conner 47.
Alec Jones shot a 55.
Tyler Morrison led Chuckey-Doak with a 42. Jordan Pruitt shot a 50, Kyle Malone 52 and Avery Armstrong 55 for the Knights team score of 199.
Ethan Smith shot a 55 and Samuel Riddle a 59.
The South Greene girls shot an 84 led by Lindsey Howlett and Maylei Hildenbrand, who both turned in a 42.
Madison Hensley shot a 45, Rachel Aiken 46 and Chancelyn Shelton 64.
Layla Fox shot a 52 for Chuckey-Doak.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL Robinson 30, Greeneville 14
Despite rolling up 252 yards offense – 175 through the air and 77 on the ground – the Greene Devils fell.
Greeneville quarterback Colton Smith completed six of nine passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Caden Baugh completed seven of 14 attempts for 60 yards with one interception.
Zay Anderson caught three passes for 77 yards and a TD. Maddox Bishop rushed for 63 yards and a TD on 10 carries, while catching three passes for 62 yards.
Bishop and Justin Chandler led Greeneville’s defense with four tackles apiece. Bishop Merriweather had three stops, while Anderson and Laith Ivy each had two.