ROGERSVILLE — Eden Aiken could hardly believe it.
As many kills as she’s assisted, surely a hitter would collect Most Valuable Player honors.
Nope. Greeneville’s junior captain and setter received more recognition than she ever expected Thursday night, as Aiken was named MVP of the District 2-2A tournament.
Her individual accolade came just moments after Greeneville claimed its seventh district tournament title in eight seasons, defeating Grainger 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 at Cherokee High School.
So of course, she credited Greeneville’s hitters and passers for her tournament superlative.
“It’s a bigger honor for my hitters,” Aiken said. “I couldn’t have done any of that without my hitters at all. They’re what make me successful … it brings everything together having hitters who do their jobs and the passers doing their jobs. It just makes everything so much easier and so much more fun.”
The Lady Devils (23-8) certainly had their fun. Aiken, who added 28 assists to her season total, even served an ace during Greeneville’s opening 6-0 run.
Greeneville trailed only once, 11-10 in the first set, before scoring six straight points. Kennedy Click’s service ace made it 19-12 Lady Devils, before back-to-back kills from Chloe Marsh built a 24-18 lead. A double hit by Grainger ended the opening frame.
Marsh served two aces in the second set after the Lady Grizzlies pulled within 5-4. The Lady Devils scored four straight points to take a 2-0 lead in the match. Lanna Click served an ace, which landed just inside the back corner, for the winning point.
”She’s got a really good float serve; it kind of moves and then it dives,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “She had several of them, and they were at key times so that was good.”
Kills by Bella Devoti, Lauren Bailey and Alesha Pace helped Greeneville jump ahead 6-0 in the third set. Bailey added five more kills in the frame, before Natalie Ford’s kill ended the contest.
Bailey finished with 16 kills. Pace had six, while Devoti and Marsh each added five. Marsh also served three aces with Lanna Click and Aiken both serving a pair. Aiken (16), Marsh (13) and Kennedy Click (10) reached double figures in digs.
UP NEXT
Greeneville faces Tennessee High in Tuesday’s Region 1-2A semifinals at Sullivan East. The Lady Devils will play in the region championship immediately after if they win.
ALL-CONFERENCE
Chuckey-Doak: Heidi Buch, Jocelyn Paysinger, Haylee Richardson (Server of the Year)
West Greene: Madi Brown, Morgan Brown (Rookie of the Year)
Cherokee: Cassie Cooper, Sophie Weems (Libero/Defensive Player of the Year)
Grainger: Davie Harbin, Maddie Hurst (Hitter of the Year)
Greeneville: Kennedy Click, Lauren Bailey (Blocker of the Year), Eden Aiken (Setter of the Year), Chloe Marsh (Player of the Year), Erin Franklin (Coach of the Year)
ALL-TOURNAMENT
Chuckey-Doak: Haylee Richardson
Cherokee: Olivia Sanders, Leah Lipe
Grainger: Maddie Hurst, Jordan Judlin
Greeneville: Kennedy Click, Lauren Bailey, Eden Aiken (MVP)