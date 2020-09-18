The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils volleyball team ran its record to 13-3 overall and 8-0 in District 2-2A with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-8 sweep of the West Greene Lady Buffaloes on Thursday.
Jules Aiken had 17 assists and Eden Aiken had 15 for Greeneville, while Nikkayla Stewart had 14 kills and Emma Renner had 13 digs.
Jules Aiken and Eden Aiken each added seven digs. Chloe Marsh had six, Ansley Inscore and Stewart each had four, and Kennedy Click had three.
Marsh put down seven kills. Takiya Curry, Lauren Bailey and Jocelyn Gillespie each put down five, and Inscore finished with three.
Jules Aiken served three aces, Eden Aiken had two and Stewart had one.