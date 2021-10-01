100221 GHS GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

The Greeneville girls cross country team finished third in the Randy Smith Classic on Thursday at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol. Team members include (left to right) Chloe Williford, Annika Vines, Darla Kamerdeiner, Cate Oakes, Sydney Doane, Anna Jackson, Emma Waddell, Lilly McDonald and Grace Evans. Kneeling is Fleet Hower, course record holder.

Thirty high school cross country teams met at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol on Thursday afternoon to run in the Randy Smith Classic.

The Greeneville High School girls finished in third place as a team. On the boys side, Greeneville's Morgan Leach was a medalist, placing 10th out of 151 runners.

The top five finishers for Greeneville's girls were Darla Kamerdeiner (17th, 22:30.32), Chloe Williford (18th, 22:43.6), Emma Waddell (28th, 24:19.99), Sydney Doane (31st, 24:44.8) and Anna Jackson (37th, 25:36.65).

The top five finishers for Greeneville's boys were Leach (10th, 17:36.1), Simon Holt (53rd, 19:46.99), Joshua Hyde (91st, 21:39.28), Nathan Shetley (93rd, 21:45.85) and Luke Harrell (98th, 22:08.86).

