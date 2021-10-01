Thirty high school cross country teams met at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol on Thursday afternoon to run in the Randy Smith Classic.
The Greeneville High School girls finished in third place as a team. On the boys side, Greeneville's Morgan Leach was a medalist, placing 10th out of 151 runners.
The top five finishers for Greeneville's girls were Darla Kamerdeiner (17th, 22:30.32), Chloe Williford (18th, 22:43.6), Emma Waddell (28th, 24:19.99), Sydney Doane (31st, 24:44.8) and Anna Jackson (37th, 25:36.65).
The top five finishers for Greeneville's boys were Leach (10th, 17:36.1), Simon Holt (53rd, 19:46.99), Joshua Hyde (91st, 21:39.28), Nathan Shetley (93rd, 21:45.85) and Luke Harrell (98th, 22:08.86).