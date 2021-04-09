KINGSPORT — The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils and Halls Lady Red Devils played to a 2-2 tie in eight innings in the Eastman softball tournament on Friday at Domtar Park.
Samantha Kirk gave Halls a 2-0 lead with a two-run double in the top of the eighth.
Greeneville tied it 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run double from Ansley Collins.
Lauren Million also had a double for Greeneville.
Kaley Bradley went the distance in the circle for Greeneville. She gave up five hits, two runs, walked one and struck out six.
Both teams played error free.
Greeneville will play Tennessee High at 10 a.m. and Unicoi County at 1 p.m. Saturday at Domtar Park.
BASEBALL Sullivan East 7 Chuckey-Doak 4
BLUFF CITY — Chuckey-Doak’s Cadin Tullock was 2-for-3 with a double and Wade Fletcher had a double.
Matthew Palazzo drew the start on the mound for Chuckey-Doak and took the loss. In 4⅓ innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs (three earned), walked four and struck out four.
Chuckey-Doak plays at Greeneville at 5 p.m. Monday.