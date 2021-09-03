The Greeneville Lady Devils defeated Chuckey-Doak 25-15, 25-17, 25-8 to run their record to 3-0 in District 2-2A and 11-3 overall.
Chloe Marsh put down five kills, served four aces and made nine digs for Greeneville, while Lauren Bailey had nine kills, two aces and five digs.
Bella Devoti and Natalie Ford each put down four kills for the Lady Devils, and Alesha Pace notched three.
Jenny Hardin had four aces and six digs; Eden Aiken had an ace, four digs and 25 assists; and Kennedy click had 11 digs.
SOCCER Chuckey-Doak 7 Pigeon Forge 0
Chuckey-Doak allowed just one shot on goal in running its record to 3-3.
Chuckey-Doak scored its first goal in the 5th minute when Liliana Jimenez sent a diagonal pass to Faith Rice, who slipped the ball into the net.
Two minutes later, senior Marci Merrill doubled the lead with a shot to the left corner.
In the 29th minute, Aliah Campbell assisted Merrill for a 3-0 lead. Freshman Tavyn Southerland blasted a long shot into the net in the 28th minute that put Chuckey-Doak ahead 4-0.
Merrill completed a hat trick in the 29th minute, chipping a shot over the keeper and into the net to give Chuckey-Doak a 5-0 halftime lead.
Bailea Gilland and Southerland added a goal apiece in the second half.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL Greeneville 34 Crockett 6
Greeneville’s Maddox Bishop ran for 123 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, and quarterback Caden Baugh ran for 42 yards and two TDs on eight carries.
Baugh also completed 13 of 17 passes for 196 yards.
Zay Anderson had four catches for 91 yards for Greeneville. Bishop had three catches for 45 yards; Landon Aldridge had three catches for 44 yards; Colton Smith had two catches for 24 yards and a conversion catch; Taren Claridy caught a 26-yard pass; and Braylen Kidwell had a 4-yard catch.
Justin Chandler led Greeneville’s defense with four tackles.
Greeneville will host Boone on Thursday.