The Greeneville Lady Devils soccer team finished its regular season schedule with a 3-1 victory over Hardin Valley on Thursday night.
Though the Lady Devils had good looks at the frame in the first half, they were unable to capitalize on those opportunities and trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Early in the second half, Macy Vermillion got the Devils on the scoreboard by scoring on a ball off a direct free kick.
Lindsey Cook found the back of the net just five minutes later off an assist from Tanna Bookhamer.
Cook found the back of the goal again with a distance shot of her own from an assist by Anne Marie Konieczny.
The Devils defense was led by Olivia Norris, Lauren Thomas, Anna Johnson and Brylee Tweed. Keeper Mikayla Weems tallied seven saves.
The Devils finish the regular season 10-5 overall and 5-0 in conference play. They will host a District 1 semifinal match at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tusculum University.