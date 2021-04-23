Ella Moore went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI as the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils defeated the North Greene Lady Huskies 8-2 on Thursday.
Laicy Darnell was 3-for-4 with two RBI for Greeneville. Kaley Bradley was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI; Lauren Million was 2-for-3; and Ansley Collins was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Leah Phillips drew the start in the circle and pitched 4 1/3 innings for the win. She gave up four hits, a run, walked one and struck out three.
Madison Carpenter got the final two outs.
She walked one and gave up an unearned run.
North Greene got a double from Haley Bailey, a single and an RBI from Kessie Antonelli, and a hit each from Eliza Brown and Zoe Sanders.
Unicoi County 5 Greeneville 3
Unicoi County had just three hits, but one was a grand slam by Caroline Podvin in the first inning.
Greeneville had seven hits. Lydia Darnell was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI; Ansley Collins was 2-for-3; and Kaley Bradley, Ella Moore and Laicy Darnell each had a hit.
Bradley went the distance in the circle to take the loss. In five innings, she gave up three hits, walked two and struck out two. Four of Unicoi County’s five runs were earned.