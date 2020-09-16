The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils volleyball team defeated Pigeon Forge 25-10, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14 on Tuesday to run their record to 12-3 overall and 7-0 in District 2-2A.
Nikkayla Stewart put down 11 kills, had eight digs and served three aces for Greeneville.
Emma Renner had 11 digs, while Chloe Marsh had nine.
Lauren Bailey finished with seven kills, Jocelyn Gillespie had six, and Chloe Marsh and Takiya Curry each had five.
Jules Aiken had 15 assists, while Eden Aiken had 13.
Ansley Inscore served two aces.