It was physical.
It was ugly.
And for the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils, it was a great win.
With 28 seconds to play, Lauren Bailey converted a three-point play to send Greeneville past the Cleveland Lady Blue Raiders 58-56 and into the quarterfinals of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic on Tuesday night at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
“Lauren really gets us fired up, especially when she gets an and-one,” said Greeneville point guard Delana DeBusk. “After she made that layup, she turned around and yelled, ‘Let’s go! Let’s go!’ That got me even more fired up. She’s just a great teammate to play with.”
After Bailey took a feed from DeBusk in the paint, she faked right, spun left around a defender, scooped in a layup, was fouled and then sank the ensuing free throw for the two-point lead.
Cleveland had a chance to win at the buzzer, but Addison Hurst’s 3-point attempt from the left corner clanged off the side of the rim and caromed over the front of the basket before falling to the floor.
“We got tougher and we pulled it out,” said Greeneville coach Annette Watts. “When Lauren Bailey hit that layup and turned around and said to her teammates, ‘Let’s go!’, I thought to myself, ‘She’s going to will us to win and they’re going to follow her.’ And they did.”
Greeneville controlled the game for two and a half quarters, taking its biggest lead – 31-17 – on a putback from Lindy Carter at the 5:19 mark of the third.
Cleveland then outscored Greeneville 18-7 the rest of the third, getting 3-pointers from Hurst, Milah Williams and Jaydin Lee and a three-point play from Katie Moore, to pull within 38-35.
Cleveland tied the game four times in the fourth and took its first lead, 52-51, on a three-point play from Moore with 2:03 to play.
Bailey, who scored 14 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth, then scored Greeneville’s final seven points to turn back the Lady Blue Raiders.
A putback from Moore with 51 seconds to play pushed Cleveland to a 56-55 lead before Bailey converted her game-winning three-point play.
Carter finished with 15 points for Greeneville – eight in the first half to help the Lady Devils to a 23-15 lead and seven in the third quarter. She also had seven rebounds.
Bailey pulled down nine rebounds and also had four assists, while Chloe Marsh finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Moore led Cleveland with 19 points and had seven rebounds. Hurst finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, Williams had 10 points, and Alyssa Johnson had two points and a team-best nine boards.
Both teams were whistled for 39 fouls – 22 by Cleveland, 17 by Greeneville.
Greeneville won the battle at the free-throw line, hitting 63 percent (19 of 30) while Cleveland shot 50 percent (8 of 16).
“I knew it was going to be physical,” Watts said. “… I told our girls, ‘Guys, you gotta be ready to take some hits.’”
Greeneville, now 12-1, will play South Laurel in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cleveland (9-3) will play North Greene in a losers bracket game at 3 p.m.
South Laurel defeated North Greene 55-49 on Tuesday.