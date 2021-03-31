The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils defeated Cherokee 5-4 on a walk-off single by Ansley Collins with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning on Tuesday.
Greeneville had 11 hits. Ashlyn Rachon was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI; Collins had two hits; Kaley Bradley had two hits; Lydia Darnell had two hits, including a double; Laicy had a double and two RBI; and Ella Moore had a hit.
Bradley went the distance in the circle for the win. She gave up six hits, walked five and struck out seven. All four Cherokee runs were earned.
North Greene 22 University 0
JOHNSON CITY — Hailey Kirkpatrict went 3-for-3 with two doubles, five RBI and four runs scored for North Greene.
Cambell Gaby had two hits, including a double, and three RBI; Anna Weems had two hits and an RBI; Breezy Savage had two hits and three RBI; Eliza Brown had a double and an RBI; Heidi Harmon had a hit and two RBI; Haley Bailey had a hit and an RBI; Zoe Sanders had a hit and an RBI; and Kylee Jones and Riley Blevins each had two RBI.
Paysli Randolph drew the start and pitched the first two innings for North Greene. She gave up a hit, walked three and struck out one.
Jones held University hitless over the final two innings. She walked one and struck out two.
Lakeway 3, North Greene 2 (9)MORRISTOWN — Gaby went the distance in the circle for North Greene in the nine-inning loss. In 8⅔ innings, she gave up five hits, walked three and struck out 18. Two of Lakeway’s three runs were earned.
Gaby also had a hit and an RBI. Brown, Kirkpatrick, Weems, Bailey and Jones each added a hit.
Cumberland Gap 5 South Greene 3 (10)
Whitney Casteel had a triple and two singles for South Greene, which fell in 10 innings.
Haley Gosnell had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Lady Rebels. Anna Willett had two hits, and Lexi Miller had a double.
BASEBALL
North Greene 11-10 Unaka 0-0Carson Whaley and Jonah Palmer combined on a two-hit shutout in the first game.
Whaley drew the start and pitched the first four innings. He gave up a hit, walked two and struck out eight.
Palmer worked the final two innings. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out three.
North Greene cranked out 13 hits. Cayden Foulks was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI; Tucker Owen was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI; Carter Morelock had three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Palmer had two hits, including a double; and Whaley and Adam Weir each had a hit and an RBI.
In the second game, Whaley and Micah Jones each had three hits and an RBI for North Greene, while Dakota Robbins had two hits and an RBI.
Jeshua Crawford had a double and an RBI; Brady Harkleroad had a hit and an RBI; Owen had a hit and an RBI; and Palmer and Tanner Sexton each had a hit.
Foulks drew the start on the mound and pitched the first two innings. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out five.
Crawford tossed the final three innings. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out five.
TRACK & FIELD Devils Dominate
Bolstered by 10 first-place finishes and a newfound depth, the Greeneville Greene Devils dominated a five-team meet at Cherokee High.
The Devils more than doubled second place Volunteer 110-51.
Greeneville got wins from J.J. Durbin (discus), Keelen Lester (triple jump), Jaden Stevenson (long jump, 200), 4x800 relay team, Mason Gudger (100), 4x100 relay team, Morgan Leach (400), Christian Nicely (300 hurdles) and the 4x400 relay team.
South Greene’s boys finished fourth. The Rebels got wins from 4x200 relay team and Max Brown (3200).
South Greene’s girls finished second and Greeneville’s girls finished fourth behind meet winner Volunteer.
South Greene got wins from Haley Kells (triple jump, 100 hurdles) and Abbey King (high jump), while Greeneville got a win from its 4x200 relay team.