Like baseball, softball is a game of failure that can mess with the mind.
But it’s also a game that offers sweet redemption for the mentally strong.
After going hitless in her first three at bats on Monday, Greeneville’s Kaley Bradley blooped a bases-loaded single into right field with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Lady Devils a 1-0 walk-off win over Elizabethton in the Region 1-3A semifinals at Hardin Park.
“I was thinking, ‘I’m going to hit the ball. I have to hit the ball,’” said Bradley, a senior who has signed with Tennessee Wesleyan. “I had gotten out every single time before that. I was in my head a lot. But on the last at bat, I got to the plate and I was like, ‘There’s no question about it, I’m hitting the ball.’”
Laicy Darnell got things started in the Greeneville seventh when she lined a double over the head of the center fielder to the fence.
After Ashlyn Rachon was intentionally walked, both runners moved up on a sacrifice bunt my Lauren Million.
Madison Carpenter was then intentionally walked to load the bases. And an out later, Bradley lifted a 1-2 pitch down the right-field line that dropped in front of a diving right fielder to score Darnell for the game’s only run.
“I’ve been popping up a lot lately, but that one found a hole. That’s all that matters,” Bradley said with a big smile. “When I first hit it, I was like, ‘Oh, no. That’s an out.’ But I saw (the right fielder) kind of stumbling and I thought, ‘Oh, oh – it has chance.’ When the ball got down, I was like, ‘Thank the Lord.’ It was a great feeling.”
The win sends Greeneville (30-9) to Tennessee High for the region championship game on Wednesday. It also earns the Lady Devils a sectional berth on Friday.
While Bradley and Darnell pushed Greeneville over the top against Elizabethton, pitching from Leah Phillips and stellar defense behind her carried the Lady Devils to that point.
Phillips went the distance in the circle. In her seven innings, she gave up four hits, walked none and struck out one. Of her 66 pitches, 45 were strikes.
Senior shortstop Ansley Collins, a Columbus State signee, led Greeneville’s defense, handling six groundouts and a lineout.
Bradley handled three groundouts at second; Rachon handled two groundouts and a popout at third; Ella Moore in left field and Kyla Jobe in right each handled two flyouts; Lydia Darnell handled a flyout in center; catcher Laicy Darnell got out from behind the plate to retire a batter on a bunt; and Phillips handled a comebacker to the mound.
“The girls battled throughout the entire game,” said Greeneville coach Janna Restivo. “We played errorless defense. And every day we play errorless defense when we come out here, we win ball games. It’s very important to make sure we’re fielding the ball on defense. And Leah pitched a great game. She hit her spots, which plays into our defense really well.”
Monday’s game was another tight postseason matchup between Greeneville and Elizabethton. In 2021, the Lady Cyclones defeated the Lady Devils 6-5 in the Region 1-2A championship.
Madison Pritchard – the winning pitcher for Elizabethton in the region championship a year ago – took the loss on Monday. In 6 2/3 innings, she gave up five hits and struck out six.
“Madison Pritchard is a really good pitcher. It’s always a battle when we face her,” Restivo said. “She was spinning and moving the ball today a little more than what we’ve seen. She pitched a great game. We were just able to get the ball to fall the way we needed to. But kudos to her for throwing a great game.”
Lydia Darnell finished 2-for-3 for Greeneville, while Rachon was 1-for-2.