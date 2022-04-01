KINGSPORT — Since 1997, the Eastman Invitational softball tournament has been a midseason litmus test for teams to see where they stack up in preparation for stretch runs in their district schedules and playoffs.
On Thursday at Brickyard Park, the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils looked as if they could start postseason play right now, while the South Greene Lady Rebels looked like a team still needing to figure a lot of things out.
Greeneville defeated Gate City out of Virginia 14-0 in its first game and Unicoi County 12-0 in its second game.
South Greene, meanwhile, was shut out 7-0 by Greenbrier and defeated 11-4 by West Ridge.
“I always love coming up here and playing in the Eastman Tournament because I know we’re going to see really, really good competition,” said Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo, whose Lady Devils improve to 8-4. “This just helps prepare out team for postseason when that time comes. It’s good to get the girls some competition, some extra innings and as many reps as we can in a non-pressure situation.”
Said South Greene coach Amy Hawk, “We come up to the Eastman because it’s a great atmosphere with great fields, and the tournament has some really great competition. We will get lots of games in this weekend and that’s what you want (this time of year).”
All teams are guaranteed four games in the tournament.
On Friday, Greeneville will play Patrick Henry at 4:30 p.m. and Unaka at 7:30 p.m. at Brickyard Park, while South Greene will play Sullivan East at 4:30 p.m. and Fulton at 7:30 p.m. at Domtar Park.
On Saturday, Greeneville will play Cookeville at 11:30 a.m. and Dobyns-Bennett at 2:30 p.m. at Brickyard Park, while South Greene will play West Ridge again at 11:30 a.m. and Walker Valley at 4 p.m. at Domtar Park.
North Greene will begin play in the tournament on Friday against Clinton at 4:30 p.m. and Science Hill at 6 p.m. at Brickyard Park. On Saturday, the Lady Huskies will play Powell at 10 a.m. and Unicoi County at 1 p.m. at Brickyard Park.
The round of 16 will be play Saturday evening with the round of 8 and championship being played on Sunday.
GREENEVILLE 14 GATE CITY 0
Greeneville cranked out 15 hits and Leah Phillips pitched a one-hitter as the Lady Devils run-ruled Gate City in four innings.
Eight Lady Devils had at least one hit. Ansley Collins was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI; Ashlyn Rachon was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI; Lydia Darnell was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Kaley Bradley was 2-for-3; Ella Moore had a double and an RBI; and Madison Carpenter, Laicy Darnell and Lauren Million each had a hit and an RBI.
In Phillips’ four innings in the circle, she walked one and struck out none.
“I feel like everything is where it needs to be – our pitching was where it needed to be, our defense played well in these windy conditions, and just getting ourselves on base, hitting balls in the gap,” Restivo said. “I just expect them to put the ball in play and make something happen, and they did that.
“I’m really happy where we’re at right now. We had a little bit of a rocky start to the season, but we’re coming around. It was really good to see them come out the way they did today.”
GREENEVILLE 12 UNICOI COUNTY 0
Bradley tossed a one-hitter, walking none and striking out two as Greeneville run-ruled Unicoi County in four innings.
“Pitching wise, Leah worked really, really hard over the summer. She got pitching lessons in the fall. She saw her potential last year and I saw her potential last year, and now she’s taking some innings off (Bradley),” Restivo said. “I used (Bradley) too much last year. We have that 1-2 punch with Leah and Kayley now and I’m happy to see how they’re complementing each other.”
The Lady Devils had 10 hits. Rachon was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and five RBI; Kyla Jobe was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Collins was 2-for-3; Lydia Darnell and Moore each had a double; and Carpenter and Laicy Darnell each had a hit an an RBI.
GREENBRIER 7 SOUTH GREENE 0
South Greene mustered just three singles – one each by Sydney Gentry, Evie Rader and Allison Penley – off Greenbrier junior pitcher Laura Walker.
In four innings, Walker walked one and struck out three.
“They had an excellent pitcher who was doing a great job of hitting her spots, and we were hitting the ball,” Hawk said. “She wasn’t dominant in that she was striking everybody out, but she was hitting her locations.
“I don’t feel like we’ve gotten off to a very good start to the season at all. I feel like these girls are a lot more talented, a lot better softball players than what they’re showing. We’ve just gotten started. We’ve only played four or five games. And we’ve not hit the ball like we’re capable. But as we get more games in, hopefully that will change.”
South Greene’s Mallory Fillers also went the distance in the circle. She gave up five hits, walked four and struck out one. Just two of Greenbrier’s seven runs were earned as the Lady Rebels committed two errors.
WEST RIDGE 11 SOUTH GREENE 4
South Greene had three hits again, this time one each from Gentry, Penley and Amelia Mullins. Mullins drove in two runs, while Penley drove in one.
West Ridge pitcher Madison Chapman went the distance in the five-inning game. She walked none and struck out two. None of South Greene’s four runs were earned.