The Greeneville Lady Devils soccer team claimed the District 1-2A season title by defeating Sullivan Central 6-0 on Tuesday.
The Devils' Lindsey Cook had a pair of goals and an assist. Delana DeBusk added a goal and an assist. Olivia Brooks, Anna Shaw and Kailtyn Adkins added a goal each. Macy Vermillion had two assists and Skylar Mitchel had one assist.
The Devil defense only allowed two shots on the evening. The defense was anchored by Olivia Norris, Lauren Thomas, Brylee Tweed and Anna Johnson. Mikayla Weems claimed the clean sheet in goal.
The Lady Devils will host Powell at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tusculum University.