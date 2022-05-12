ELIZABETHTON — North Greene’s Zoe Sanders is an athletic young lady who just does amazingly athletic things.
On Wednesday, Sanders tagged up and scored on an infield popup in the sixth inning for a 1-0 win over Cloudland in an elimination game in the District 1-A softball tournament at Happy Valley High School.
North Greene advances to Thursday’s championship round and will have to beat Unaka twice to earn the district title. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
“I kind of assumed if it was a fly ball to the outfield I’d tag up, which is a softball play, but tagging up when the ball is caught on the infield is kind of hard,” Sanders said of her game-winning score. “I trusted my speed. I saw her catch it and I just ran.”
Considering the popup was the second out of the inning, Sanders’ decision was especially clutch. She led off the inning with a sharp single to center and took second when the ball squirted away from the center fielder. She then moved to third on a groundout before tagging up and scoring with a head-first slide just ahead of the tag by the catcher.
“I think I got under the tag,” Sanders said. “She didn’t tag me until my whole chest was over the plate.”
The throw home by Cloudland shortstop Ryan Turbyfill was on target, but Sanders simply outran it.
“Zoe is a great athlete with great speed. We weren’t getting a lot of great chances to score, so we wanted to be super aggressive right there,” said North Greene coach Danny Weems. “On that popup, the shortstop was back peddling a little bit, so we thought we had a chance. Zoe got a great break on it and it was a bang-bang play at home that went in our favor.”
The play seemed to boost the Lady Huskies with pitcher Cambell Gaby retiring Cloudland in order in the sixth and seventh innings, striking out three, to cap the shutout.
In her seven innings in the circle, Gaby gave up five hits, walked two and struck out 10.
“(When Sanders scored) I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Thank you,’” Gaby said. “We needed that big time. It surprised me because I didn’t know if she was going to run or not, but I’m glad she did. It got everybody fired up.”
Cloudland put runners in scoring position in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
In the second, Ella Benfield singled and took second on a sacrifice bunt. She was stranded when Taylor Hicks flew out to left field and Izabella Christman grounded out to short.
In the fourth, Turbyfill walked and Benfield reached on an infield hit before both moved up on a sacrifice bunt. They were stranded when Hicks struck out and Christman tapped out to the circle.
After Gaby struck out the first two batters in the fifth, Cloudland loaded the bases when Karah Fields reached on an infield hit, Saharra McKinney reached on a bunt and Turbyfill was intentionally walked.
Gaby then ran the count to 3-2 on Benfield – Cloudland’s cleanup hitter – before getting her to strike out looking.
“It was a fastball inside,” Gaby said. “I think she probably thought I was going to try to throw her off because I had thrown her off the whole time. I was trying to get her to swing at something high, which is why it was a full count, and I think she probably thought I was going to throw her something high again.”
North Greene improves to 16-20. The Lady Huskies are 0-3 against Unaka, including a 2-1 loss in the district tourney on Tuesday.
“We’re going to have to hit the ball (against Unaka),” Gaby said. “On Tuesday night, both teams played a really good game. They just got a few more hits and a few more scoring opportunities than we did.”
No matter the outcome on Thursday, both Cloudland and North Greene will move on to the region tournament.
“It will take a special night for us (to win on Thursday). Hopefully, Unaka will help us out a little, kick it around on defense, hit some popups we can catch,” Weems said. “But we’re excited to be in the region tournament first and foremost. Certainly, we’d like to win the district tournament, but our goal is still in front of us.”