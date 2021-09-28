BAILEYTON — If North Greene plays the way it did Tuesday night, look out in the postseason.
The Lady Huskies avenged an earlier loss to county rival West Greene at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium, defeating the Lady Buffaloes 25-16, 25-22, 25-15.
North Greene (16-12) hardly resembled a team which had lost at Cocke County the previous night. And it never trailed after three kills by Kylie Keffer and another from Gracie Johnson put the Lady Huskies ahead 5-4 in the third set. Hailee English slammed two straight kills to put North Greene ahead for good, 10-8.
A 7-0 run, which included three kills from Johnson, made it 24-14 before an attack error ended the night.
“That might be the best match we’ve played all year,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “I wanted to come back tonight and show that if we played well, we could come out and get this team.”
They trailed early, but the Lady Huskies took a 10-8 lead after two Johnson kills and a service ace from Anna Weems. Keffer then made two kills and a block for a 16-11 lead before Johnson’s fourth kill ended the opening set.
Johnson finished with 13 kills and a pair of service aces, while Keffer smacked 12 kills. Madison Sanders and Kylee Jones each served one ace, with the latter also tallying 31 assists. English finished with six kills.
Tonight was our best passing night,” Tarlton said. “That gave us several opportunities to be good at the net.”
The Lady Huskies never trailed in the second set, although West Greene (4-12) stayed close. Kylee Woodby, Madi Brown, Carley Woodby and Kaleigh Douthat each had a kill in the second frame, as the Lady Buffs closed the gap to 24-22 before a service error.
Woodby finished with five kills, Kendall Warner had four and Brown dished out 10 assists. Brown served two aces.
UP NEXT
North Greene welcomes Chuckey-Doak, and West Greene entertains Heritage on Thursday.