GRAY — The North Greene Lady Huskies showed Monday night they can take a punch.
After Unaka rallied from 14 points down to tie things late in the third quarter of a Region 1-A semifinal, the Lady Huskies bounced off the ropes and wound up with a 54-36 win at Daniel Boone High School.
North Greene, now 23-12, will play Cloudland (20-8) in the region championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Daniel Boone. Cloudland defeated Hampton 59-52 in Monday’s other semifinal.
Unaka ends its season at 24-9, while Hampton ends its season at 19-16.
North Greene and Cloudland also earn berths into Saturday’s sectionals with Wednesday’s winner playing at home.
“When you want it bad … when it means a lot to you, it’s hard to let it go,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said after his Lady Huskies turned back Unaka. “We knew it was an elimination game tonight and we didn’t want to let it go. I think that was evident by the way our girls played.”
At the outset of the third quarter, Shelby Davenport knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner to push North Greene to a 28-14 lead.
Unaka stormed back, knocking down seven straight shots – including six 3-pointers from four different players – in a 20-6 run to pull even.
Macy Ensor hit two 3-pointers in Unaka’s run, including one from up top that tied things 34-34 at the 3:44 mark of the quarter.
Lyndie Ramsey, a Class A Miss Basketball finalist, also had two 3s in Unaka’s run. Tara Whitehead sparked the spurt with a 3, Julie Simerly hit another beyond the arc and Keiana Forney had a layup in the run.
Had it not been for a 3 each from Brooklyn Anderson and Hailee English, North Greene would have trailed for the first time since the outset of the game.
“I thought the first half went fairly well. Defensively, we held them to 14 points in the first half. I thought what we were asking the kids to do, they did it,” Buchanan said. “We built a pretty good lead there, but then it was gone in no time. … (Some of Unaka’s baskets) were in transition where we just didn’t find them and some of it was just their kids making tough shots in their half-court offense.”
As hot as Unaka’s shooters were, they turned ice cold the rest of the way.
The Lady Rangers hit just one of their final 16 shots and were outscored 20-2 by North Greene over the final 11:44.
Davenport broke the 34-34 tie when she took a pass up top from Anderson and drained a 3 that made it 37-34 with 2:50 to play in the third.
English made two free throws and Zoe Sanders scored on a layup off a pass from Emily Britton to push the Lady Huskies to a 41-34 lead at the end of three.
North Greene’s Haley Bailey converted a three-point play in the game’s final seconds for the final score of 54-36, which was the Lady Huskies largest lead.
“When we got the girls over there during a huddle (when Unaka was making its run), I said, ‘Girls, don’t let this adversity, don’t let this big run they’re on change anything,’” Buchanan said. “Just stick to it.
“Part of it is Unaka went cold. They were still getting some good looks. They just missed some. But I thought our kids dug down deep and played so hard. They came off the floor breathing so hard, which tells me they were giving maximum effort. That’s what it takes to win games to get you into the substate round.”
North Greene led 12-8 after one quarter. Davenport scored five points, including a 3, in the period. Anderson also had five points on a three-point play and two free throws, while Sanders scored on a layup.
Unaka pulled within 12-11 on a 3 from Ensor at the outset of the second quarter before North Greene went on a 9-0 run to take its first double-digit lead.
Sanders sparked the spurt with a 3 from the left corner. Anderson followed with a jumper from up top, Sonya Wagner had a bucket in the paint off an inbounds pass from Anderson, and Britton capped the run with a layup that gave the Lady Huskies a 21-11 lead at the 3:29 mark of the second.
After Unaka cut the lead to 21-14 on a jumper in the lane and a free throw from Ramsey with 1:57 left in the half, Britton had a big hand in pushing North Greene back to a double-digit lead.
Britton first made a steal and hit Wagner with a long pass for a fastbreak layup. She was then fouled on a putback attempt and hit two free throws to give North Greene a 25-14 lead at halftime.
Anderson finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Davenport finished with 13 points. Sanders had nine points, Wagner had six, English had five, Britton had four and Bailey had three.
“We had a lot of nerves coming into this game because we knew everything was on the line,” Davenport said. “We have a lot of heart. I think when Unaka made that comeback in the third, we talked among ourselves and said, ‘We’re not letting this one go.’”
Ramsey led Unaka with 13 points.