MURFREESBORO — North Greene’s best volleyball season in a decade has come to a close.
The Lady Huskies succumbed to Eagleville in Thursday morning’s Class A state tournament elimination match, falling 25-13, 25-8, 25-16.
Making their first state tournament appearance since 2011, the Lady Eagles steadily pulled away in each set, withstanding every North Greene comeback attempt.
And North Greene didn’t go away quietly in the first or third sets. Down by 14 in the opening frame, the Lady Huskies pulled closer with a 6-0 run. Kills by Kylee Jones and Hailee English along with Kylie Keffer’s block made it a 20-12 game. But two kills by Adelyn Dodd and a service ace put Eagleville ahead 1-0.
“They have nothing to hang their heads about, one of the best seasons in program history,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “Said it before in the substate game, we had one goal this year, get over that hump and get down here … they could’ve laid down many times. They fought through some adversity in that substate game. Super proud of them.”
Not only did North Greene make its first state tournament trip since 2011, the Lady Huskies also reached Thursday by earning their first state tournament win since 2010.
Gracie Johnson gave the Lady Huskies hope in the third set, slamming two straight kills before adding two more to keep the score at 16-10. The final kill of her junior season made it 21-16 before Eagleville scored the last four points, including two kills by Meah Thompson.
“Gracie took so many steps in the right direction this year, really carried us down the stretch there,” said Tarlton, who’s known several of the players since their days at West Pines Elementary. “I can’t say enough about our five seniors. They kind of carried us through the year. Hopefully they’ve put an imprint on our program for the future.”
Madison Sanders, Brylee Baxter, English, Keffer and Jones saw their high school volleyball careers end with the defeat.
Jones finished with 14 assists with Johnson slamming a team-high nine kills. Keffer had five kills, English tallied three and McKinlee Weems one.
The Lady Eagles scored the first nine points of the second set before two straight Johnson kills made it 10-3. But the momentum didn’t last. Three straight service aces by Dodd made it 21-4. After two kills by English, a Katelyn Roberts’ kill and an attack error ended the second set.
“You’re not going to beat a good team giving that much of a cushion,” Tarlton said. “We couldn’t get much traction today. Our serve receive was bad.”
The Lady Huskies, who earned their fourth state tournament berth in program history this season, finishes with a 21-16 record.