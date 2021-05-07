KINGSPORT — The North Greene Lady Huskies cranked out 16 hits and Cambell Gaby gave up just two hits in the circle in a 17-0 softball win in four innings at Sullivan North on Thursday.
Ten Lady Huskies had at least one hit. Anna Weems was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI; Eliza Brown was 3-for-3 with two RBI; Hailey Kirkpatrick was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI; and Zoe Sanders was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Haley Bailey had a double and two RBI, Gaby had a hit and an RBI, and Kessie Antonelli, Heidi Harmon, Kylee Jones and Paysli Randolph each had a hit.
In Gaby's four innings in the circle, she walked none and struck out eight.