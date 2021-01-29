RUTLEDGE — Friday’s game between the North Greene Lady Huskies and Grainger Lady Grizzlies featured two teams that know how to win.
Both teams qualified for the state tournament last season and there is good reason to believe they will both be back this year.
Grainger jumped to an early lead, but after that the Class A Lady Huskies went toe to toe with the state's 5th-ranked 2A team. The fast start by Grainger was too much for North Greene to overcome as the Lady Grizzlies prevailed 67-46.
Grainger (20-2) scored the first eight points of the contest and led 19-5 at the end of the first period. But after that, the Lady Huskies (16-5) played pretty much even, only being out-paced by seven points through the final three frames.
North Greene coach James Buchanan said Grainger’s pressure early was the difference.
“Grainger’s press really bothered us," he said. "We committed a lot of turnovers and dug ourselves a hole. That is something we will have to address. But, overall, I can’t fault our effort and our defense in the half court wasn’t too bad.”
Haleigh Bernard scored 15 points for North Greene and Sonya Wagner added 11.