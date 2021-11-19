BAILEYTON — Once the fouls stopped, the scoring barrage started.
North Greene didn’t have much trouble from there. The Lady Huskies began their season with a 60-25 win over Cedar View Christian at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium on Thursday night.
The only thing that slowed North Greene early was foul trouble. The Lady Huskies had already committed their 10th team foul before the first quarter ended.
But it made little difference as North Greene didn’t allow a field goal for 6:44 after the Seahawks’ first bucket 4:30 into the contest. North Greene dominated the second quarter 24-2 to build a 41-8 halftime lead, which reached 54-15 after the third quarter.
“I think we were just so anxious, being the first game,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “We came out with a lot of energy and just couldn’t contain ourselves.”
Cambell Gaby hit five baskets in the second quarter, accounting for 10 of her game-high 16 points. Three of her baskets came in transition, in addition to a putback and a midrange jumper.
Shelby Davenport scored all 14 of her points in the first half. She hit a fast-break layup to make it 17-6 after the opening frame, the start of a 14-0 run which she ended with another layup.
But her defense against Cedar View post Brooklyn Derrick drew even more praise from her coach. Derrick scored just four points.
“Probably people didn’t recognize how talented (Derrick) is because we didn’t really give them a chance to,” Buchanan said. “We were trying to get an extra body down there on her. I thought Shelby did a good job keeping her off the glass.”
Hailee English’s 3-pointer two minutes after the opening tip broke the scoreless tie, and she scored a layup less than 10 seconds later. Two close-range baskets by Davenport ended North Greene’s early 9-0 run. English finished with eight points, while Haley Bailey added six in the second half.
Eden Derrick scored 13 to lead the Lady Seahawks. She and Brooklyn Derrick scored Cedar View’s only two field goals of the first half.
NG 17-24-13-6 — 60
CV 6-2-7-10 — 25
NG (60): Cambell Gaby 16, Shelby Davenport 14, Hailee English 8, Haley Bailey 6, Grace Buchanan 4, Hannah Miller 4, Loren Blevins 2, Zoe Sanders 2, Alba Serrano 2, Sonya Wagner 2.
CV (25): Eden Derrick 13, Brooklyn Derrick 4, Annabelle Walker 3, Alleigh Adams 2.
3-pointers: Eden Derrick, Hailee English, Annabelle Walker.