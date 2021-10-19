MURFREESBORO — Welcome back to the big dance, North Greene.
The Lady Huskies waltzed to victory Tuesday afternoon, looking like anything but a team that hadn’t made the state tournament since 2011. North Greene took down Westview 25-5, 25-7, 25-16 to begin the Class A state tournament at Siegel High School.
And the third set might have gone like the first two had the Lady Huskies (21-14) not substituted heavily with a comfortable lead. The only Westview points until late in the second set came on North Greene errors.
The Lady Chargers (19-9) did build a 12-6 lead in the third set, but some starters returned after Hailee English changed the momentum with a kill.
Senior middle blocker Kylie Keffer was one of them. And she made a noticeable difference, giving North Greene a one-point lead on back-to-back kills. The lead reached 19-14 before the Lady Huskies scored the final four points, with two kills by Rhiley Henry and an Anna Weems service ace.
“That was a big momentum change for the whole game,” Keffer said of English’s kill. “I feel like we played really good those first two sets. Third set got a little rough but we pulled through and fought hard.”
The 6-foot-1 Keffer had three blocks and 11 kills for the Lady Huskies.
WAIT IS OVER
North Greene dominated the first two sets, storming ahead 6-0 in the opening frame and 10-0 in the second. At one point, Gracie Johnson served three straight aces, before an English kill made it a 20-4 game. Mercy Buchanan’s service ace and three more English kills brought the first set to a close. English smacked 12 kills with one service ace.
“We leaned on Hailee there early,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “She, Gracie and Kylie, they’ve been playing well. I expected nothing less out of them today. … Long serve streaks has been a strength all year. We’re close to 90% on our serve percentage this year.”
Anna Weems and Madison Sanders both served aces for the Lady Huskies.
Kylee Jones, who handed out 18 assists, served two of her team-high four aces to start the second stanza. North Greene’s second 10-0 run of the frame, which included kills by Johnson and McKinlee Weems, built a 23-5 lead. Another English kill ended the set.
Cambell Gaby tallied 11 assists, with Henry adding four kills.
About the only setback involved the uniforms, as a mixup prevented North Greene from running its libero.
“We had to make some last minute switches, but it worked out,” Tarlton said.
Ali Mullins led the Lady Chargers with three kills, while Elizabeth Edwards served two aces.
UP NEXT
The Lady Huskies face two-time defending state champion Summertown on Wednesday, with first serve set for 1 p.m. Eastern. Summertown defeated Sale Creek in straight sets Tuesday night.