Despite getting 18 points from Haleigh Bernard, the North Greene Lady Huskies lost 56-42 to the Jefferson County Lady Patriots in a non-district game on Monday.
Bernard knocked down four 3-pointers. She had eight points in the first half and 10 in the second.
Brooklyn Anderson added eight points and Shelby Davenport chipped in six for North Greene.
The Lady Huskies, who have lost three straight and four of their last six, drop to 16-7.
Alexa Gramann scored a game-high 23 points for Jefferson County, which led 17-6 after one quarter and 30-15 at halftime.
Kali McMahan added 16 points for Jefferson County, which snapped a five-game losing streak to improve to 8-13.
North Greene travels to Hampton for a District 1-A game on Tuesday.