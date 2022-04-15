It was a bounce back game for North Greene’s Lady Huskies, and they rebounded nicely.
After dropping a 4-3 nailbiter to District 1-A rival Unaka on Thursday, the Huskies were at home again Friday afternoon for another district foe in Cloudland, and they picked up an 11-1 five-inning victory to improve to 5-1 in conference play.
“I thought we rebounded nicely,” Coach Danny Weems said of his Huskies. “Particularly Cambell (Gaby, the team’s pitcher). She pitched well against Unaka, but for her to come back and play the way she did tonight was outstanding.”
Gaby tossed a three-hitter at the Lady Highlanders, allowing only a solo run while striking out 12 batters and not walking a soul.
“We still have to play at Cloudland on Monday, and we have a trip to Unaka yet to go,” Coach Weems said. “So it looks like the district race is going to remain close.”
While Gaby was throwing strikes on the mound, she didn’t do too badly at the plate either, smacking out three hits and knocking in four runs on the day.
She got her first RBI in the opening frame with a two-out single that drove in Anna Weems, who had reached on an error.
That one run stood up until the third inning when North Greene plated a pair. Zoe Sanders, who had three hits and scored three times in the contest, led off with a single up the middle, stole second, and scored on a one-out single by Weems. Weems went to second on a passed ball and came on around on a two-out base hit down the left field line by Kylee Jones.
Cloudland finally got something going in the fourth and averted the shutout. Ryan Turbyfill, who had two of Cloudland’s three hits, smacked a base hit up the middle and was bunted to second by Taylor Hicks. With two out, Ella Benfield delivered with a double to right field that brought Turbyfill home.
North Greene got that run back plus some more in the bottom of the fourth. Paysli Randolph started it by burning the left fielder with a solid double to left. Sanders hit a shot off the pitcher that rolled free for an infield hit. Gracie Johnson brought in a run with a single to center, then with two out, Hailey Bailey’s single scored another. Gaby hit a ball to right that the fielder couldn’t handle and two more runs crossed to up the lead to 7-1.
Gaby retired Cloudland in order in the fifth, then North Greene closed it out by scoring four more runs to make it a 10-run rule game at 11-1. The Huskies had five hits in the inning. Riley Blevins had a double and with two outs, Sanders, Johnson and Weems reached on consecutive hits. After Hailey Bailey was hit by a pitch to load the sacks, Gaby ripped a double to the outfield gap and two runs came across, ending the contest at that point.
North Greene is 12-11 on the year and 5-1 in league play. Cloudland is 4-2 in the conference.
Gaby and Sanders had three hits each in North Greene’s 14-hit assault. Johnson, Weems and Jones contributed two safeties each.
CLOUDLAND 000 10 — 1 3 2
NORTH GREENE 102 44 — 11 14 0
WP: Gaby. LP: Fields. 2b Hits: CHS—Benfield; NG—Gaby, Blevins, Randolph.